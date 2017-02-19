Weekend: Get Out!

Events

FREMONT GUN SHOW

Through Sunday

Exhibitors with all types of guns and related products will be on hand trading and selling items from modern to historical at the Fremont Gun Show. Commercial vendors, food and handicapped access will be available. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission: $5. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today; 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Location: Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Avenue, Fremont. Information: 419-332-8189.

HOUSE AND HOME SHOW

Through Sunday

The Home Builders Association of Greater Toledo House and Home Show features builders, remodelers, windows, doors, outdoor design and more for attendees to check out if they’re thinking about building a new house or simply looking to do some updates. Admission: $7 in advance at The Andersons or the Seagate box office, $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under free. Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave, Toledo. Information: Call the box office at 419-321-5007 or visit www.toledo-seagate.com or www.toledohomeshow.com.

WINTER/SPRING DANCES

Through June 11

Home of the Bavarian Club, the Bavarian Haus is a nonprofit organization led by a group of men and women who share a love of polka music and the German heritage. Founded in 1972, it has been a place for people young and old to celebrate special occasions and enjoy dancing, eating great German food, and visiting with friends. Their winter/spring dances run Sundays from this Sunday to April 2; April 23 to May 21; as well as June 9 to 11. Time: Doors open at 3 p.m., dance runs 4 to 8 p.m. Location: Bavarian Haus, 3814 Ohio 18, Deshler. Information: 419-278-0536 or www.bavarianhausdeshler.com.

GLASS CITY BLACK COMIX ARTS FEST

Feb. 25

The Glass City Black Comix Arts Festival celebrates and supports black comic book creators from around the world in their effort to tell compelling, uplifting and fantastic stories. The festival aims to educate comic book fans about the work available by black comic artists and spread the word that all audiences deserve representation and to be present as subjects in the comic arts and popular culture. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St. Information: Ben Malczewski at 419-259-5193 or email ben.malczewski@toledolibrary.org

GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW

Feb. 26

Music lovers can head up to Toledo for the Glass City Record Show to buy, sell and trade vinyl, CDs, tapes, posters, 45s, 78s, and movies. Dealer tables are $35 each. Admission: $1. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Road. Information: Stephen Gagnon at 419-874-1725 or email at sgagnon@bex.net.

MODEL RAILROAD SHOW AND SWAP

March 4

The Maumee Valley Railroad Club, Inc., comprises residents from northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio who are members of the National Model Railroad Association. The club will sponsor a show with dozens of tables of model railroad bargains with vendors, at least one operating model railroad layout, an on-site concession stand, and historical and other organizations represented. Admission: $5 adults, $7 families, children 12 and under free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Coliseum Bingo, 911 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Information: 260-482-2203 or email mvrrc.ri@gmail.com.

LOU HOLTZ

March 18

Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame head football coach and college football analyst, will appear at a Critical Connexions event meant to educate audiences on coaching youths through mental health challenges. Guest speakers include Rex Stump of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Toledo; and Steve Benjamin of Harbor Behavioral Health, Toledo. Admission: $10. Time: 9 a.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

COIN AND CURRENCY SHOW

March 19

The Old Fort Coin Club from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will have a coin and currency show with over 50 tables of numismatic material like coins, tokens, paper money and related objects. Parking is free and food will be available. Admission: Free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Information: Call the fairgrounds at 419-228-7141.

FISHING FESTIVAL

April 1 and 2

Avid walleye anglers are invited to compete for money and prizes at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Walleye Roundup and Festival. Tournament organizers are anticipating 40 two-man teams will compete for a prize purse of $20,000. The festival will feature informational displays and seminars, kids’ activities including a fishing derby, food trucks, music and more. Team registration fee is $500. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Location: Bass Pro Shops and the Rossford Marina, 300 Hannum Ave., Rossford. Information: 855-765-5451 or http://visitrossfordohio.com/walleyeroundup/

Music

WINTER INSTRUMENTAL CONCERT

Sunday

Bluffton University’s Concert Band will present the 2017 Winter Instrumental Concert under the direction of Roy Couch. The show will include: “Songs of Paradise,” a setting of hymns by Charles Albert Tindley, known as the father of African-American hymnody; “Kiwanisca,” a march by Stephen Bulla; “Acrostic Song” by David del Tredici; “Songs of Wales,” a collection of Welsh folk tunes set by Albert Oliver Davis; “From Whom All Blessings Flow” by Ed Huckeby; and “Thrive” by Sean O’Loughlin. Admission: Free. Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

KATE BOYD

Feb. 24

Kate Boyd, associate professor of piano and piano area coordinator at Butler University in Indianapolis, will perform a guest recital at Bluffton University. An active soloist and chamber musician, Boyd has performed solo recitals at Schubert’s birth house in Vienna, the National Concert Hall in Dublin and the Musikhalle Hamburg. Her performance will include works by Gubaidulina, Bach, Chopin and Prokofiev. Admission: Free. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

MASTERWORKS PERFORMANCE

Feb. 26

Bluffton University’s Masterworks performance will feature a chorus with members from the Bluffton University Chorale and the Bluffton Choral Society joined by an orchestra made up of university students and community members. The soloists are Bluffton University students Anna Cammarn, Constance Moushon, Meghan Gibson, Mary Bender and Kimberly Meyer. “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi will be performed and a freewill offering will be taken to help cover expenses. Admission: Free. Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

March 6

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album by performing it in its entirety. Rain performs the full range of the Beatles’ discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs the Beatles themselves recorded in the studio but never performed for an audience. Admission: $30-$50. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

DAVID PHELPS

April 1

With a style as broad as his vocal range, David Phelps will deliver a variety of gospel, blues and Christian rock music at a Good Friday performance in Van Wert. Known for singing tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band, he has also carved out a critically acclaimed solo career and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House and several halls and churches around the world. Admission: $20 to $35. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

THE TEXAS TENORS

April 7

With their Emmy Award-winning PBS special and Billboard chart-topping albums, The Texas Tenors use vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create their live show. They have been featured entertainers on NBC’s “The Today Show” and Hallmark’s “Home and Family.” Admission: $30 to $60. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information: 419-626-1950 or www.sanduskystate.com.

THE HIT MEN

May 6

A group of performers, musicians, vocalists, arrangers and composers, The Hit Men are hitmakers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including performing and recording members of acts like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and bandmates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick and more. The band features keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Russ Velazquez and new members, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz and drummer/vocalist Steve Murphy. Admission: $20. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’

Feb. 25-26

“Fiddler on the Roof”‘s theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness, and it features songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Set in the village of Anatevka, the musical centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of czarist Russia. Admission: $15 adults, $10 students. Time: 2 p.m. Feb. 26; 7:30 p.m. all other dates. Location: The Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Information: 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

‘THE PENELOPIAD’

Sunday, Feb. 23-25

Bowling Green State University’s Department of Theatre and Film will present the “The Penelopiad,” based on a novella written by Margaret Atwood. The show tells the story of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through the voices of Penelope and the hanging maids. Admission: $15 adults, $5 for students and children; all tickets bought the day of show are $20. Time: 8 p.m. today and Feb. 23-25; 2 p.m. today, Sunday and Feb. 25. Location: Eva Marie Saint Theatre, Wolfe Center for the Arts, BGSU. Information: 419-372-8171 or www.bgsu.edu/arts.

‘SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER’

March 12

“Saturday Night Fever: The Musical” retells the story of Tony, the kid from Brooklyn who wants to dance his way to a better life, with almost all of the songs from the original movie soundtrack featured. Admission: $30 to $50. Time: 4 p.m. Location: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information: 419-626-1950 or www.sanduskystate.com.

‘BROADWAY AND BEYOND’

March 18

Internationally famed singer and Broadway performer J. Mark McVey joins the Heartland Vocal Artists and Pops Orchestra with Maestro Robert Nance in a tribute to the American musical theatre tradition and the American songbook. McVey is best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of “Les Miserables,” and he holds the distinction of being the first American to perform the role in London’s West End. Admission: $20-$30. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

THE GALA

April 1

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 10th anniversary with a gala dinner and concert featuring the Boston Pops and Bernadette Peters. Conducted by Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops is one of the most recorded orchestras in the country and is known as “America’s Orchestra.” Peters is a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress noted for roles in several Stephen Sondheim stage works like “Into the Woods,” as well as appearances on “The Carol Burnett Show” and films like “The Jerk” and “Annie.” A post-concert celebration will be held at the Wassenberg Art Center with live music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for $20 admission at 10:30 p.m. Admission: Orchestra tickets are $150, mezzanine tickets are $125, and balcony tickets are $100. Orchestra center tickets with dinner at Willow Bend cost $250. Time: 8 p.m., social time begins at 5 p.m. with 5:30 p.m. dinner. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

Exhibits

SENIOR DESIGN EXHIBITION

Through Feb. 24

The work of University of Findlay graphic design majors will be displayed on campus. The following seniors will be featured: Xianhui Huang, a graphic design major from Shenzhen, China; Madelyn Miller, a graphic design and children’s book illustration major from Brownsville, Pennsylvania; Tijana Raicevic, a graphic design major from Belgrade, Serbia; and Rachel Riess, a graphic design major from Brook Park, Ohio. The UF Art Program will host a reception for the seniors Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: Free. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Location: Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery, Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, University of Findlay. Information: www.findlay.edu.

JONES BUILDING ARTISTS

Through Feb. 25

The Findlay Art League gallery is showing the work of artists who have studios in the historic downtown Jones Building. Presently on display are paintings, prints, photos, weavings, drawings and sculptures done by 15 artists who have studios on the second floor of the Jones Building. Four alumni artists, who were once part of the Jones Group but no longer have studios there, are also represented in this show. Admission: Free. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Location: Findlay Art League, 117 W. Crawford St. Information: Janealla Killebrew at 419-306-5720.

‘A MAP OF THE WORLD’

Through March 10

Illinois-based artist Michael Noland’s paintings invite viewers into the world of the night sounds that seeped into his dreams as a child in the Midwest. Those experiences eventually gave his paintings the dreamlike color, texture and imagery that has become the identifying mark of his work. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Location: Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, Ohio State University at Lima. Information: Pam Joseph at 419-302-0618.

‘BETTY FULMER: A RETROSPECTIVE’

Through March 18

Internationally renowned artist Betty Fulmer, a longtime Findlay resident, will display her visual stories, poems, fantasies, and myths in a paint and mixed media exhibit at the Marathon Center. Admission: Free. Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: Fisher/Wall Art Gallery, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Information: 419-423-2787.

‘100 MOMENTS’

Through May 7

“100 Moments: Celebrating a Century of the Nation’s First Presidential Library” showcases highlights of the century Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums has been open. The exhibit focuses on three parts: President Hayes’ collecting of historical artifacts, Col. Webb Cook Hayes and his founding of HPLM and the museum’s history. Items include Spanish armor, menus from HPLM’s annual Christmas dinners in the Hayes Home, and some of Abraham Lincoln’s presidential china and items from the Civil War, in which President Hayes fought. Admission: $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. HPLM members admitted free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Monster Jam — Through Sunday; 7 p.m. today; 1 p.m. today and Sunday, Huntington Center, Toledo. $12-$50; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

TobyMac — April 6, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $15-$70; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Daniel Tosh — April 20, 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $48-$78; 800-745-3000, www.schottensteincenter.com.

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman — April 22, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $60-$125; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean — April 27, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $32.25-$72.25; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

REO Speedwagon — May 21, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. $40-$99; 419-238-6722, www.npacvw.org.

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese — June 1, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $34-$68.75; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

