Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

“I am the only person I can control.”

Sometimes I find it necessary to remind myself of this truth several times a day. Whether as parents, therapists or consumers of services, we all find ourselves getting frustrated when we feel controlled by others or frustrated by others’ behaviors.

Many among us have religious beliefs advise us to “let go and let God.” How this is put into action is usually listening to the “still soft voice inside of us that is God speaking to us.” It is the good part of us that makes decisions and does not give that power to others to sway our behavior or our emotions. It is still about locus of control.

As a therapist, I hear stories of folks who are in emotional agony over their perceptions or beliefs that others made them do something or made them feel bad. Our boss or co-worker told us we are useless or a parent called us a worthless and a horrible son or daughter. A child told us we are the worst parent in the world and that they hate us and will never speak to us again. A teacher tells a student they are so stupid they will never learn how to complete a specific task or learn a particular item of knowledge.

While all of the above examples are horrific, they speak more to the emotional health of those delivering the message. We can choose to not give those persons control over our emotional well-being. As adults and as parents, we can understand that when a two-year-old tells us that they hate us, they really don’t like what we are telling them or helping them do and they don’t really hate us.

This truth is more difficult to apply to adults but holds just as much truth. We all try to influence one another and some try to control others. We don’t have to give our control away. We can, instead, choose to listen and then listen more deeply for the message behind the message, and make educated and thoughtful choices about how we choose to think and to behave.

I might not like that my son chose to come home with purple hair this Christmas and I might be concerned about my elderly parent’s reaction. A good sense of humor and the realization that hair grows out and this is still my child whom I love and who is testing limits will put things in perspective.

It gets more difficult when people we love make painful or dangerous choices. They choose to quit a job or break a law. We still love them and emotionally support them through the natural consequences of their actions. We still have our beliefs and values and still have our own self-control. We can choose to visit our loved one in jail, helping them to see that they are loved even as they pay the cost for their choices and behavior. Sometimes they fall into the diseases of addiction. We support the person inside to get medical attention and help while setting limits on behavior and not allowing them to exploit us or use us to feed that addiction. We have control over our lives and hope with all of our hearts that we can influence others to make healthy and life-giving choices for their own.

Who is in control of your life? Whose life do you sometimes try to control? A therapist friend used to ask all of his clients: “How is that working for you?”

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

