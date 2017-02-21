The Courier in line for 8 AP awards

The Courier’s newsroom is a finalist for eight awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2016 newspaper contest.

The Courier competes in Division IV, among newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to 59,999. The Courier is the smallest paper in the division.

Division IV entries were judged by editors from Digital First Media, Pontiac, Michigan.

Courier business reporter Lou Wilin is a finalist in two categories — for both Best Business Writer and Best News Writer. Courier family section editor Brenna Griteman is a finalist in the Best Feature Writer category.

Videographer Kevin Bean is one of the finalists in the Best Video category for a video called “A Glass Act,” and Courier photographer Randy Roberts is a finalist in the Best Feature Photo category with a photo called “Veterans Day.”

The Courier sports department has three finalists.

Sports writer Dave Hanneman is a finalist in the Sports Enterprise category for his area basketball story, “Less drops in the bucket.”

Sports editor Jamie Baker is a finalist for Best Sports Writer and the Courier’s sports section is among the three finalists for Best Sports Section.

The actual order of finish for the awards — first, second and third place — will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus. General Excellence and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Sixty-seven daily newspapers submitted 2,084 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2016.

