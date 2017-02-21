The Courier in line for 8 AP awards

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Courier’s newsroom is a finalist for eight awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2016 newspaper contest.
The Courier competes in Division IV, among newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to 59,999. The Courier is the smallest paper in the division.
Division IV entries were judged by editors from Digital First Media, Pontiac, Michigan.
Courier business reporter Lou Wilin is a finalist in two categories — for both Best Business Writer and Best News Writer. Courier family section editor Brenna Griteman is a finalist in the Best Feature Writer category.
Videographer Kevin Bean is one of the finalists in the Best Video category for a video called “A Glass Act,” and Courier photographer Randy Roberts is a finalist in the Best Feature Photo category with a photo called “Veterans Day.”
The Courier sports department has three finalists.
Sports writer Dave Hanneman is a finalist in the Sports Enterprise category for his area basketball story, “Less drops in the bucket.”
Sports editor Jamie Baker is a finalist for Best Sports Writer and the Courier’s sports section is among the three finalists for Best Sports Section.
The actual order of finish for the awards — first, second and third place — will be announced at the annual Ohio APME awards banquet May 21 in Columbus. General Excellence and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.
Sixty-seven daily newspapers submitted 2,084 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2016.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Prep Wrestling: Ottawa-Glandorf wrestlers seek sectional success

Posted On 21 Feb 2017
0

Prep Wrestling: Elmwood’s Hinton is on a tear

Posted On 21 Feb 2017
0

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

Posted On 21 Feb 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

UPDATED: Meeting scheduled Wednesday on flood control

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Vanlue Village Council meets tonight

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Public meeting Tuesday for Carey Safe Routes to School

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Woman seriously hurt in Putnam County crash

Posted On20 Feb 2017

Vehicle fire reported on Interstate 75

Posted On19 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company