Weekend: Dredging up the family drama

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
AERYN WILLIAMS (l-r) David Marquart and Samantha Henry rehearse a scene in preparation for the production of “Other Desert Cities” being presented March 3-5 and 9-11 at Fort Findlay Playhouse. (Photo provided)

The Fort Findlay Playhouse will present “Other Desert Cities” by Jon Robin Baitz from March 3-5 and 9-11.
Performances are at 8 p.m. each day except Sunday, March 5, which has a 5 p.m. matinee.
This family drama begins when young writer Brooke Wyeth (Samantha Henry) returns home to Palm Springs to celebrate Christmas with her famous and politically connected parents (Aeryn Williams and David Marquart), brother (Wes Vollmar), and aunt (Dottie Dewulf).
When she announces her plans to publish a tell-it-all memoir of crucial events in the family’s past, she brings up family secrets, scandal and intrigue. It reminds them all of a pivotal and tragic event in the family history that they have all tried to forget and would rather not have brought to light again.
The dramatic and humorous play was nominated for a 2012 Tony Award for Best Play and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize.
The play is for adult patrons only, due to themes that include strong language and adult situations, including simulated drug use.
The production is not a part of the patron package. Tickets are $12 and are on sale at the box office in person at 300 W. Sandusky St. inside the playhouse Monday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also be reserved by phone at 567-525-3636 during those hours or anytime online at www.fortfindlayplayhouse.org.
Unsold tickets will be available at the door on a cash- or check-only basis half an hour before performances.
This play is being presented in association with Dramatists Play Service.

