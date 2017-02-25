Weekend: Get a jump on this year’s growing season

By LINDA CASEY

Like many of you, the recent 60-degree weather has made me eager to get started in my garden. Adding to that, the stores are displaying their seeds and starter kits.

There is probably no more satisfying way to experience the complete growing cycle than starting your own seeds. To get a jump on the season, many gardeners will start their seeds indoors so that they have small plants ready to transplant after our last frost.

Starting seeds indoors isn’t terribly difficult, but it does require patience and careful attention. The first thing you will need is seeds. Seed catalogs offer a seemingly endless variety of flower, vegetable and herb seeds, and local retailers also carry a wide supply.

You are going to need a dedicated place to start your seeds. The room temperature should be between 65 and 70 degrees. You will probably be using artificial light, so easy access to power outlets also is important. And if you have small children or curious pets, you may want to think about keeping your growing seeds out of reach.

Remember that different seeds have different germination and growth rates. Since you will probably want to transplant all the seedlings outdoors after the last frost, you will need to start seeds at different times. In the Findlay area, we use Mother’s Day weekend as our estimated “safe” date to plant outdoors.

Check the directions on your seed packs. You should find instructions indicating the number of weeks before “last frost” to start those seeds indoors. Work backward from Mother’s Day weekend to determine when to start your seeds.

It is important to use clean containers in which you start the seeds. If you are reusing plastic seed flats from last year or if you are using saved food containers (yogurt cups, salad bar boxes, etc.), use a mild bleach solution to disinfect them.

All containers must have holes in the bottom to allow drainage. You may want to set your containers in a rimmed tray.

Choose potting soil that’s made for growing seedlings. Don’t use soil from your garden or reuse potting soil from your houseplants. Starting with a fresh, sterile mix will ensure healthy, disease-free seedlings.

If you want to make your own mix, combine four parts peat moss, four parts vermiculite, and one part perlite. Next, and this is important, thoroughly soak the soil in the containers with warm water and gently tamp down the wet soil.

This creates the warm, moist environment that seeds need for germination. The goal is to get it moist and crumbly, not sopping wet.

Check the seed packet to see how deep you should plant your seeds. Some of the small ones can be sprinkled right on the soil surface. Larger seeds will need to be buried.

Place several seeds in each container. As a rule of thumb, bury the seeds at a depth that is roughly two times the size of the seed, but read the seed packet for seed-specific instructions. Just cover the smallest seeds with a light sprinkling of dry potting soil.

Place the seeds in a spot with moderate light, not in direct sunlight. Normal household light will be sufficient in most cases. Some seeds require darkness during germination. This will be indicated on the seed pack. In these cases, cover the container with a piece of cardboard.

Your seeds will germinate best if you can maintain a soil temperature of 80 to 85 degrees. This can be achieved by using heat tape or heating mats. Cover your containers with plastic wrap or use the domes supplied with seed flats to keep the soil from drying out too quickly.

Check your containers once or twice a day and mist them with warm water as necessary. Don’t drown them! When you see the first signs of green, remove the cover. Be sure to label each container with the plant name and date sown. Ice pop sticks are perfect for indoor containers.

When your seedlings emerge and the first leaves are opening, it is time to remove the heat and give them more light. They need about 16 hours of bright light each day. That means a sunny window is less than ideal.

Placing the plants under 40-watt fluorescent bulbs works best. Bulbs should be placed several inches above the seedlings and raised as the plants grow. Some people use a timer for their lights, but it’s just as easy to turn them on when we wake up in the morning and turn them off when we go to bed.

Now that the seeds have become seedlings, they will need some feeding. Misting is still the best way to water the plants and, at this point, add a balanced plant fertilizer diluted to half strength to your spray bottle.

If you put several seeds in each container you may now notice that some of them are not as strong as their container-mates. The weakest and seedlings need to be cut to encourage the strongest ones.

If more than one strong plant is in a single container, you may try to carefully remove and transplant them to their own containers. As the seedlings get bigger they will need to be moved to bigger pots in order to keep their growth momentum going. If you use peat pots, they can be put directly in the ground after last frost.

It is not a good idea to move your seedlings directly from the protected environment of your home into the garden. You have been coddling these seedlings for weeks, so they need a gradual transition to the great outdoors, known as hardening off.

To harden off plants, place them in a protected spot outdoors (partly shaded, out of the wind) for a few hours, bringing them in at night, about a week before you plan to set the seedlings into the garden.

Gradually, over the course of seven to 10 days, expose them to more and more sunshine and wind. A cold frame is another way to harden off plants. Then watch your garden grow!

Casey is an Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener volunteer in Hancock County.

