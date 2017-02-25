Weekend: Get Out!

Events

GLASS CITY BLACK COMIX ARTS FEST

Today

The Glass City Black Comix Arts Festival celebrates and supports black comic book creators from around the world in their effort to tell compelling, uplifting and fantastic stories. The festival aims to educate comic book fans about the work available by black comic artists and spread the word that all audiences deserve representation and to be present as subjects in the comic arts and popular culture. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St. Information: Ben Malczewski at 419-259-5193 or email ben.malczewski@toledolibrary.org

GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW

Sunday

Music lovers can head up to Toledo for the Glass City Record Show to buy, sell and trade vinyl, CDs, tapes, posters, 45s, 78s, and movies. Dealer tables are $35 each. Admission: $1. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Road. Information: Stephen Gagnon at 419-874-1725 or email at sgagnon@bex.net.

WINTER/SPRING DANCES

Through June 11

Home of the Bavarian Club, the Bavarian Haus is a nonprofit organization led by a group of men and women who share a love of polka music and the German heritage. Founded in 1972, it has been a place for people young and old to celebrate special occasions and enjoy dancing, eating great German food, and visiting with friends. Their winter/spring dances run the Sundays through April 2; April 23 to May 21; as well as June 9 to 11. Time: Doors open at 3 p.m., dance runs 4 to 8 p.m. Location: Bavarian Haus, 3814 Ohio 18, Deshler. Information: 419-278-0536 or www.bavarianhausdeshler.com.

MODEL RAILROAD SHOW AND SWAP

March 4

The Maumee Valley Railroad Club, Inc., comprises residents from northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio who are members of the National Model Railroad Association. The club will sponsor a show with dozens of tables of model railroad bargains with vendors, at least one operating model railroad layout, an on-site concession stand, and historical and other organizations represented. Admission: $5 adults, $7 families, children 12 and under free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Coliseum Bingo, 911 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Information: 260-482-2203 or email mvrrc.ri@gmail.com.

GREATER TOLEDO TRAIN & TOY SHOW

March 12

This show features over 250 dealers bringing toy and model trains of all gauges and manufacturers as well as toys from all eras: plastic, tin, die-cast, pop culture and more. Free appraisals and repair advice will be offered on site, as well as original parts for sale. Many layouts and exhibits will operate all day, including the “Lego Big City” layout featuring Toledo’s 1 Government Center building; Randy Sauder’s all mechanical “Coney Island” tabletop operating miniature amusement park; and robotics demonstrations from the award-winning robotics team from Toledo Technology Academy. Admission: $6, early bird tickets $10. Children 12 and under free. Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., early bird admission at 9 a.m. Location: Owens Community College Student Health and Activities Center, 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Information: Cassie Tinta at 419-908-2895 or cassietinta@gmail.com.

LOU HOLTZ

March 18

Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame head football coach and college football analyst, will appear at a Critical Connexions event meant to educate audiences on coaching youths through mental health challenges. Guest speakers include Rex Stump of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Toledo; and Steve Benjamin of Harbor Behavioral Health, Toledo. Admission: $10. Time: 9 a.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

COIN AND CURRENCY SHOW

March 19

The Old Fort Coin Club from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will have a coin and currency show with over 50 tables of numismatic material like coins, tokens, paper money and related objects. Parking is free and food will be available. Admission: Free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Information: Call the fairgrounds at 419-228-7141.

FISHING FESTIVAL

April 1 and 2

Avid walleye anglers are invited to compete for money and prizes at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Walleye Roundup and Festival. Tournament organizers are anticipating 40 two-man teams will compete for a prize purse of $20,000. The festival will feature informational displays and seminars, kids’ activities including a fishing derby, food trucks, music and more. Team registration fee is $500. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Location: Bass Pro Shops and the Rossford Marina, 300 Hannum Ave., Rossford. Information: 855-765-5451 or http://visitrossfordohio.com/walleyeroundup/

Music

‘RAISING THE BAR’

Today

The Ohio Northern University Wind Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Thomas A. Hunt, will present “Raising the Bar,” a program of challenging music for winds and percussion, including works by Persichetti, Barnes, Rimsky-Korsakov and Dvorak. The program features the ONU Dance Company, choreographed by Liz Cozad, lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts, as well as student soloists Maggie Bittner, a senior music education major from Perrysburg; and Jessica Wise, senior music performance major from Troy. Admission: $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and children, and $15 for ONU faculty and staff. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. Information: Tickets can be purchased by calling the Freed Center box office at 419-772-1900 or www.ticketing.onu.edu.

‘GLORY, WAR AND PEACE’

Sunday

The Ohio Northern Symphony concert “Glory, War and Peace” features a world premiere by guest composer Nathan Pangrazio. The suite is in reference to the Civil War and will include several movements. An Emmy Award winner, Pangrazio was commissioned to write his first piece that achieved widespread attention at age 15. He will host a question and answer session following the show. Also on the program is a Chinese work, “Ye Shen Chen,” performed by guest soloist Shengyuan Tong on the traditional Chinese instrument, the erhu, and assistant conductor Chang Tong conducting. Admission: $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and children, and $15 for ONU faculty and staff. Time: 3 p.m. Location: Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. Information: Tickets can be purchased by calling the Freed Center box office at 419-772-1900 or www.ticketing.onu.edu.

CENTENNIAL DIXIELAND JASS BAND

Sunday

The Centennial Dixieland Jass Band (CDJB) will celebrate 100 years to the day of the first recorded jazz by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band in New York City. The CDJB will perform many of the classics of the original group, which will show the audience how jazz music, born in New Orleans, was created from diversity and assimilation. The group is led by David Kosmyna, Ohio Northern University associate professor of music. Admission: $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and children, and $15 for ONU faculty and staff. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Freed Center for the Performing Arts, Ohio Northern University, Ada. Information: Tickets can be purchased by calling the Freed Center box office at 419-772-1900 or www.ticketing.onu.edu.

MASTERWORKS PERFORMANCE

Sunday

Bluffton University’s Masterworks performance will feature a chorus with members from the Bluffton University Chorale and the Bluffton Choral Society joined by an orchestra made up of university students and community members. The soloists are Bluffton University students Anna Cammarn, Constance Moushon, Meghan Gibson, Mary Bender and Kimberly Meyer. “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi will be performed and a freewill offering will be taken to help cover expenses. Admission: Free. Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

ROBERT B. JONES

March 1

The Reverend Robert B. Jones will bring his style of traditional acoustic blues to Lima for the Allen County Museum’s Annual Blues Concert. Growing up in Detroit, Jones will also share his experience as a performer, musician, storyteller, radio producer/host and music educator as part of his “Blues for Schools” program, where he will be the visiting artist at Lima City Schools the week of Feb. 27 to March 3. Admission: Free. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Information: 419-222-9426.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

March 6

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album by performing it in its entirety. Rain performs the full range of the Beatles’ discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs the Beatles themselves recorded in the studio but never performed for an audience. Admission: $30-$50. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

DAVID PHELPS

April 14

With a style as broad as his vocal range, David Phelps will deliver a variety of gospel, blues and Christian rock music at a Good Friday performance in Van Wert. Known for singing tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band, he has also carved out a critically acclaimed solo career and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House and several halls and churches around the world. Admission: $20 to $35. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

Theater

‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’

Today and Sunday

“Fiddler on the Roof”‘s theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness, and it features songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Set in the village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of czarist Russia. Admission: $15 adults, $10 students. Time: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Information: 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

‘THE PENELOPIAD’

Today

Bowling Green State University’s Department of Theatre and Film will present the “The Penelopiad,” based on a novella written by Margaret Atwood. The show tells the story of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through the voices of Penelope and the hanging maids. Admission: $20. Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Location: Eva Marie Saint Theatre, Wolfe Center for the Arts, BGSU. Information: 419-372-8171 or www.bgsu.edu/arts.

ARTRAGEOUS

March 11

Artrageous mixes captivating vocals, intricate choreography and audience interaction. The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons and musical genres culminating in a gallery of finished paintings. A free family event will precede the show with painting activities, snacks and live music at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert, from 1 to 5 p.m. The cast will be in the Niswonger lobby at 6:50 p.m. to mingle and prepare for the show. Admission: $15-$30. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

‘BROADWAY AND BEYOND’

March 18

Internationally famed singer and Broadway performer J. Mark McVey joins the Heartland Vocal Artists and Pops Orchestra with Maestro Robert Nance in a tribute to the American musical theatre tradition and the American songbook. McVey is best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of “Les Miserables,” and he holds the distinction of being the first American to perform the role in London’s West End. Admission: $20-$30. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

THE GALA

April 1

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 10th anniversary with a gala dinner and concert featuring the Boston Pops and Bernadette Peters. Conducted by Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops is one of the most recorded orchestras in the country and is known as “America’s Orchestra.” Peters is a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress noted for roles in several Stephen Sondheim stage works like “Into the Woods,” as well as appearances on “The Carol Burnett Show” and films like “The Jerk” and “Annie.” A post-concert celebration will be held at the Wassenberg Art Center with live music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for $20 admission at 10:30 p.m. Admission: Orchestra tickets are $150, mezzanine tickets are $125, and balcony tickets are $100. Orchestra center tickets with dinner at Willow Bend cost $250. Time: 8 p.m., social time begins at 5 p.m. with 5:30 p.m. dinner. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

Exhibits

JONES BUILDING ARTISTS

Through today

The Findlay Art League gallery is showing the work of artists who have studios in the historic downtown Jones Building. Presently on display are paintings, prints, photos, weavings, drawings and sculptures done by 15 artists who have studios on the second floor of the Jones Building. Four alumni artists, who were once part of the Jones Group but no longer have studios there, are also represented in this show. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Findlay Art League, 117 W. Crawford St. Information: Janealla Killebrew at 419-306-5720.

‘A MAP OF THE WORLD’

Through March 10

Illinois-based artist Michael Noland’s paintings invite viewers into the world of the night sounds that seeped into his dreams as a child in the Midwest. Those experiences eventually gave his paintings the dreamlike color, texture and imagery that has become the identifying mark of his work. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Location: Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, Ohio State University at Lima. Information: Pam Joseph at 419-302-0618.

‘BETTY FULMER: A RETROSPECTIVE’

Through March 18

Internationally renowned artist Betty Fulmer, a longtime Findlay resident, will display her visual stories, poems, fantasies, and myths in a paint and mixed media exhibit at the Marathon Center. Admission: Free. Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Location: Fisher/Wall Art Gallery, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Information: 419-423-2787.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra — March 11, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $26-$80; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes — March 18, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $30-$50; www.houseofblues.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

TobyMac — April 6, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $15-$70; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Daniel Tosh — April 20, 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $48-$78; 800-745-3000, www.schottensteincenter.com.

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman — April 22, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $60-$125; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean — April 27, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $32.25-$72.25; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chance the Rapper — May 19, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $30-$95; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

REO Speedwagon — May 21, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. $40-$99; 419-238-6722, www.npacvw.org.

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese — June 1, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $34-$68.75; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

