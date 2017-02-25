Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

One of the first lessons social work and psychology students receive in college is the class on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The more practical among you will see that is just basic common sense, but when we are caught up in the busyness of life we can sometimes not see the forest for the trees. This helps us to focus on the basics.

Life is like a pyramid and we need a strong foundation of basic needs before living a life to meet other needs. We need oxygen to breathe. If we are not breathing, there is no life. The next steps are the basics: food, clothing and shelter. Not much else matters if we don’t have those. The next step toward a fulfilled life is our need for safety and security. If our life, health, bodily, financial and emotional safety are not ensured then we can’t go much further. These are the three stepping stones to a fulfilled life.

The next step is relationships. Love and belonging. It is through our relationships with others that we come to know ourselves. Please refer to the paragraph above about safety, because this need can sometimes override the safety needs. This is where many victims of domestic violence get stuck. There is no possibility of a meaningful relationship if both parties are not physically and emotionally safe.

Esteem issues are next. We all have a need to feel respected, by both our own self and others. We engage in professions or hobbies to gain recognition and sense of value or contribution to the larger society. This need is interconnected with the relationship need in that we both seek respect from others as well as the self-respect and the quiet knowledge of a job or accomplishment well done.

Next comes self-actualization, where we have a sense of being the best that we can be. We know when we have glimmers of it: moments of great parenting, performance, and a job perfectly done. This is the sense of a goal not only achieved but mastered. It can be fleeting but is very rewarding.

The final step in Maslow’s hierarchy is transcendence. Some of us get glimmers and many of us just bow to acknowledge its existence. Maslow described it as “giving itself to some higher goal outside of oneself” having to do with altruism and spirituality. Rather than focusing on a specific goal or task, it is the true giving of one’s self to others.

All of this can serve to inform our behavior “” we know where to step in to truly help others with basic needs and we have a road map for what being a grown-up really looks like. Enjoy the journey “¦

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

