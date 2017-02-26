Progress: Employment rises at major industries

By LOU WILIN

Employment grew or remained stable at most of Hancock County’s major industries last year, and more of the same is forecast for 2017.

McLane Co. hired 100 workers for the opening of its $119 million, 337,831-square-foot grocery distribution center on Findlay’s north end in January. It plans to an add 110 truck drivers and 150 distribution center workers this year.

Rowmark, which produces plastic sheets for a variety of commercial and industrial uses, added 55 workers through in-house growth and the purchase of a competitor. It is planning to add a few more production and administrative workers this year.

G.S.W., assembler of wire harnesses for automotive uses, mainly Toyota, reported its fourth consecutive year of double-digit employment growth. The Findlay plant, which is the company’s Americas headquarters, added 30 workers in 2016. It is expecting to add a few more this year.

Whirlpool Corp. completed a $40.6 million, 86,400-square-foot expansion last year at its Findlay dishwasher plant. It will add 50 jobs by 2019 related to the expansion.

Most of the other major industries reported being in hiring mode. Several are taking extra steps to attract qualified workers in the face of a nationwide worker shortage.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., G.S.W., Hearthside Food Solutions, Garner Transportation Group and Rowmark are among those involved in extra initiatives to keep a strong pipeline of qualified workers.

These companies responded to The Courier’s annual survey of local industries:

Advanced Drainage Systems

401 Olive St., Findlay

Local products and services: Storm water management systems.

Local workforce: 212

Employment was stable last year at Advanced Drainage Systems’ Findlay plant, which produces pipe and other products for water management systems around the world.

It marked its 50th anniversary last year as the world’s largest producer of corrugated plastic pipe for stormwater and sanitary sewer systems in streets and highways, building complexes, stadiums and golf courses.

Last summer, ADS navigated through flat construction and agriculture markets, and continued weakness in Mexico, by managing its costs and operations well, said Joe Chlapaty, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Despite the market conditions, we were still able to improve our gross margins, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and cash flow,” Chlapaty said.

Although market headwinds are expected to persist, he forecasts a strong 2017.

“Free cash flow generation should remain strong in the second half of fiscal 2017, which will provide us additional avenues to create shareholder value including investing in our business, making selective acquisitions and returning cash to our shareholders,” he said.

“The long-term underlying fundamentals of our business are strong and we remain confident that we will capitalize on our conversion opportunities that will enable us to continue outpacing market growth,” Chlapaty said.

ADS is scheduled to open its newest plant this year in Missouri. It began construction last year.

In addition, a new distribution center was opened in Panama City Beach, Florida, to serve the panhandle of Florida. That and the new Missouri plant will bring the company’s facilities count to 61 manufacturing plants and 31 distribution centers worldwide.

The company continued its sponsorship of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers Soil and Water Engineering Award, which recognizes the contributions and leadership in the science and management of water of an industry leader.

In 2016, ADS received the “Project of the Year” award from the Plastics Pipe Institute for the use of ADS N-12 pipe in construction of a new stormwater management system in Tooele, Utah. The institute is the major trade association representing all segments of the plastic pipe industry.

In a top executive change last year, Mark Sturgeon retired as chief financial officer after a 33-year career. He was succeeded by Scott A. Cottrill.

Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems America

2001 Industrial Drive, Findlay

Local products and services: Automotive products.

Local workforce: 360

Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems America (ANBA) is a joint venture established in April 2016 between Autoliv, a Swedish electronic auto parts maker, and Nissin Kogyo, Nissin Brake Ohio’s parent company. About 360 former employees of Nissin Brake Ohio became employees of ANBA.

Wilson Schroeder became general manager of ANBA at the start of the joint venture. He was previously chief operating officer for Nissin Brake Ohio.

Production levels will fall later this year when a major customer program is finished, the company predicted. Employment levels will be reduced as business volume falls, ANBA reported. But the impact is expected to be minimal because plans are to transfer people from ANBA to the neighboring Nissin Brake plant.

ANBA’s major customer is Honda. ANBA ships to all major Honda automotive plants in North America.

However, ANBA is branching out. It has won “very significant business” with Ford Motor Co. ANBA will start production in 2020 of a new brake system for Ford’s F-150 with volumes expected to reach over 800,000 per year. Preparation for that will be the major focus of ANBA over the next few years, the company reported.

Other major projects involve adopting the Autoliv culture, advancing the Autoliv Production System, and separating production lines from Nissin Brake Ohio into a contiguous space for ANBA, all within Nissin Brake Ohio’s two-plant campus at Tall Timbers Industrial Park.

ANBA said its only turnover concerns have been with its temporary production workers. It did not experience high turnover among full-time employees.

ANBA’s workforce development efforts are reinforced by the company tuition plan, through which some employees attend local colleges.

Ball Corp.

12340 Allen Township 99, Findlay

Local products and services: Packaging products.

Local workforce: 392

Automation projects resulted in a need for fewer employees at the maker of aluminum and steel cans and tops for beverages and food. Ball Corp.’s Findlay plant was able to reach a 12-person, or 3 percent reduction through attrition.

Improved efficiencies led to slightly higher production for cans and ends in 2016.

Ball Corp. said it anticipates employment will remain stable in 2017. Production will have to be reduced for a short period this year while the company retools some equipment.

The Findlay plant’s major customers include Coca-Cola, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Miller/Coors, Pepsi-Cola, Dr. Pepper, Abbott Laboratories, and Red Gold.

It generally ships products to customers located east of the Mississippi River. However, in 2016 it shipped more ends and cans to customers west of the Mississippi. That trend will continue in 2017, Ball said.

Ball Corp.’s Findlay factory continued to excel in corporate citizenship:

• It was again recertified as SQF, the Safe Quality Food Certification, the highest designation of the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) Food Safety Supplier Assurance Code in the food industry.

• It achieved the highest score for quality, service and delivery among all end suppliers to Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016.

• It collected and donated 34,000 pounds of canned food to Chopin Hall. Its donation was matched with a $34,000 donation from Ball Foundation.

• It donated a truckload of supplies to Hope House in December.

• It took first place in the Great American Can Roundup Challenge for collecting aluminum cans to recycle.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

701 Lima Ave., Findlay

Local products and services: Replacement tires.

Local workforce: 2,400

Employment and production levels were stable last year at the Findlay plant, which makes tires for light trucks and sport utility vehicles. Tires produced in Findlay are shipped throughout the United States. Cooper also ships Findlay-produced tires to other areas of the world.

Cooper reports that it has been in a hiring mode for both production and professional positions. Its Findlay factory has an ongoing need for hourly production employees as well as certain skilled trades positions.

It is proactive in workforce development. In addition to in-house development programs to help employees enhance their skills, Cooper works locally with Owens Community College. It uses Owens’ apprenticeship program to help develop skilled trades for the Findlay plant.

Cooper also is involved in the “Raise the Bar-Hancock County” initiative (formerly known as the Workforce Coalition). In partnership with other business and community leaders, “Raise the Bar-Hancock County” works toward preparing and growing the future workforce.

Toward that end, Cooper created a new advanced manufacturing class, which it is teaching at Millstream Career Center.

With the workforce pipeline tightening for production positions at Cooper and other U.S. manufacturers, Cooper is actively engaged in national programs such as “Dream It. Do It.” that seek to enhance the image of manufacturing among young people with the goal of feeding the pipeline of future workers.

Besides that, Cooper offers an educational assistance program that provides financial support for continuing education. In the northwestern Ohio area, Cooper Tire has employees who are pursuing degrees or taking courses at the University of Findlay, Owens Community College, Bowling Green State University, the University of Toledo, and Tiffin University.

It all is paying off for Cooper.

The company boasts of continuing to attract top talent for positions throughout the company, including highly-skilled technical and research and development positions as well as executive leadership and other posts.

The Findlay plant and other U.S. facilities received significant investments in equipment last year and also are continuing to receive improved automation to enhance Cooper’s competitiveness in the global tire industry.

The company also has modernized and enhanced its manufacturing operations around the globe.

Product introductions by Cooper continued to play a significant role last year to drive excitement in the marketplace and with consumers.

• Its biggest new product in 2016 was the Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 tire, a breakthrough in the ultra-high-performance tire category.

“Innovations in the tire’s tread compound and design help it deliver incredible grip, allowing the tire to hold the road at up to 1g in tight corners — a marvel of cutting-edge technology for an all-season tire,” said Scott Jamieson, director of product management.

The Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 is currently available in the United States in 37 sizes that fit vehicles ranging from American muscle to German and import cars. The tire features a Cooper tread wear protection warranty of up to 50,000 miles.

Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 earned a 2016 Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The marketing campaign to launch the tire was also recognized with a Global Media Award at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas.

• Cooper also launched a new 40-inch tire in its Discoverer STT PRO line. Since its introduction in 2015, the Discoverer STT PRO product line has been winning accolades from the off-road community for its ability to tackle the toughest terrain — from the thickest mud to the rockiest trails — while maintaining on-road manners not typically found in a dedicated off-road tire. The 40-inch tire is a sought-after size in the off-road community as it provides extra height for clearing obstacles.

• Cooper also touted its Discoverer SRX line in 2016. With 67 percent of U.S. households driving an SUV or crossover utility vehicle, Cooper designed the Discoverer SRX to meet the needs of these vehicles.

In 2016, Roy Armes retired as Cooper’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. Brad Hughes became president and chief executive officer, and Thomas Capo became Cooper’s non-executive chairman.

Cooper Tire garnered several awards last year:

• Cooper’s Clarksdale and Tupelo plants won the Rubber Manufacturers Association’s Safety and Health Improvement Program Award for demonstrating commitment to worker health and safety.

• Cooper earned the Platinum Supplier Award from Wabash National, the largest truck trailer manufacturer in North America. The award recognizes suppliers for outstanding delivery, quality, total cost and service/support. Roadmaster was also named in 2016 as a supplier to TA-Petro locations.

• The Manufacturing Institute recognized both Heather Mosier, sport utility vehicle and light truck tire development manager, and Nichole Williams, Six Sigma black belt, with a “Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award.”

• Nearly 1,400 used tires were collected for recycling at Cooper’s local Tire Amnesty Day last June, helping to keep the environment clean. In addition, the American Electric Power Continuous Energy Improvement Program recognized Cooper’s Findlay plant for reductions in energy use.

Findlay Publishing Co.

701 W. Sandusky St., Findlay

Local products and services: Print, radio and electronic media

Local workforce: 196

Employment is down by 14 from a year earlier at the parent company of The Courier, The Review Times, WKXA-FM, WFIN-AM, Findlay Digital Design and Allegra.

The positions of Courier editor and Findlay Publishing corporate marketing manager were eliminated in October.

Traditional print advertising revenue and subscriptions declined last year, but were replaced by growing digital advertising and subscriptions. That trend is expected to continue in 2017.

Findlay Publishing expects employment to be stable in 2017. Job openings will be filled strategically.

It plans to obtain an updated printer for Allegra, and to upgrade distribution equipment for the newspaper.

Garner Transportation Group

9291 Hancock County 313, Findlay

Local products and services: Trucking

Local workforce: N/A

Despite a nationwide shortage of truck drivers and high national turnover rates, Garner’s workforce remains stable.

Employment grew about 10 percent last year. Moderate growth is expected in 2017.

Its truck driver turnover rate is well below the national average.

The company is taking a proactive, multifaceted approach to the truck driver shortage.

Garner offers driver training and school reimbursement programs. It increased wages to over-the-road truck drivers and diesel technicians in 2016.

“Garner wages continue to outpace their peers,” the company said.

It also uses Ohio Means Jobs to find workers, and other local and Ohio-based technical schools as workforce development partners. Garner also uses partnerships with the Hancock County Veterans Services office as well as the Ridge Project.

In 2016, Garner launched an annual scholarship program in partnership with Millstream Career Center for diesel mechanics, as well as internship programs through local universities and colleges.

As a result of its efforts, Garner expects to fill all open positions including truck drivers, technicians and support staff in 2017.

It expects to add about 10 drivers and at least one mechanic. Operations are expected to remain stable this year.

Garner recently acquired Ron’s Truck, Trailer and Auto Repair Service of Fremont. It expects to keep all positions at that facility as well as add additional support and shop staff by the end of 2017. Ron’s will operate as a division of GCM (Garner Contract Maintenance).

Garner said it will keep pursuing opportunities through acquisitions.

The company made a “significant investment” in an internal information technology infrastructure upgrade.

“This included a full computer system upgrade and move to cloud-based services,” Garner reported.

The company last year bought the second special truck named “The Freedom Truck 2.” The commemorative truck depicts various military vehicles from throughout the years. The truck is currently operated by Mike Martie, Garner driver of the year.

Garner won several awards last year:

• It received the Mike Russell Industry Image Award presented by the American Trucking Associations. The award honors trucking companies, state associations and industry suppliers that generate positive awareness of the trucking industry.

• For the second consecutive year, it earned the Top 50 Green Fleet. Presented by Heavy Duty Trucking, the award recognizes fleets that demonstrate accomplishments with fuel economy, facility improvements and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

• Driver Gary Smith was announced as a finalist by the American Trucking Associations in the selection process to become captain on the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team. Smith was selected as America’s Road Team captain in January 2017.

• Garner drivers Tom Watkins, William Tefft, Byron Brown and Gary Smith participated in the Ohio Trucking Association Truck Driver Championship.

• Mike Martie was recognized as Garner driver of the year.

• Garner Safety Director Jim Newsome was recognized by the Ohio Trucking Association for his leadership as chairman of the trucking association Safety Council.

• Garner won the Proudly We Hail Award, presented by Findlay Kiwanis. Proudly We Hail honors Americans who display the nation’s banner properly and regularly.

• Garner was nominated as a “Best Fleet to Drive For,” presented by Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge. “Best Fleet to Drive For” recognizes the Top 20 for-hire trucking companies from across North America. In January 2017, Garner was recognized as a Top 20 “Best Fleet to Drive For.”

• Garner Chief Executive Officer Sherri Garner Brumbaugh was selected as a finalist for the 2016 Influential Woman in Trucking Award, presented by the Women in Trucking Association.

In other notable events:

• Brumbaugh served as vice chairman of the American Trucking Associations.

• Garner participated in Wreaths Across America, transporting holiday wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery, and it assisted in bringing Wreaths Across America to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery.

• Garner Operations Director Tim Chrulski participated in the “Raise the Bar” initiative to tailor future workers for local companies.

Raise the Bar is funded by businesses, United Way of Hancock County, the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, Hancock County, and the city of Findlay.

G.S.W.

1801 Production Drive, Findlay

Local products and services: Automotive wiring harnesses.

Local workforce: 300

Employment grew by 30, the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth at the assembler of wire harnesses for automotive uses.

Last year’s increase was due to G.S.W.’s growth in business, its Americas headquarters in Findlay, research and development and engineering functions.

Sales increased moderately and profits met the company’s expectations for 2016. Profitability and production are expected to remain stable, with some variability possible based on unpredictable external market conditions.

G.S.W. is in the process of research and development of new products.

Most of G.S.W.’s production is for Toyota Motor Corp. Its products are shipped throughout the United States.

G.S.W. is expecting employment to grow in support functions this year. Employment of production staff is expected to remain stable.

But like other manufacturers in the area, G.S.W. at times experiences shortages in tooling, engineering, computer programmers, production and warehouse/shipping workers.

It is using Owens Community College and Millstream Career Center for workforce development. The company continues to explore other opportunities to develop its worker pipeline.

G.S.W. devotes resources to teach the community about the unique employment experience offered to its associates, such as its learning culture and international exposure opportunities. G.S.W. is actively working with local schools and the community’s Raise the Bar initiative.

The company started several capital projects in 2016, including a new product line as well as office and plant renovations.

It was awarded a new product line from a major original equipment manufacturer. All design and tooling for the product line were developed and built at G.S.W.

This year, G.S.W. plans to build a world-class engineering and quality assurance laboratory. Additional projects include converting the building to LED lighting for energy savings, and investments in renovations to its 27-year-old Findlay plant.

In a management change last year, Annette Edgington was promoted to general manager, succeeding Joseph Nemrava, who retired in April.

G.S.W. garnered multiple awards last year:

• It received global recognition from Denso in the North American Region Cooperation award for best total performance in achieving quality and delivery and cost targets, new technology development, regional and global contributions. The honor included G.S.W. representatives traveling to Japan to receive the award with all of Denso’s global partners present.

• The company received DIAM’s high honor — America’s Diamond award — presented in Michigan.

• G.S.W. received three awards from the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation for its safety.

Hearthside Food Solutions

312 Rader Road, McComb

Local products and services: Baked goods.

Local workforce: N/A

Overall production was relatively constant in 2016, and the manufacturer of Nabisco brand cookies and other baked goods said it continued to add workers.

Hearthside Food Solutions is still in hiring mode, and anticipates production levels will remain stable.

Its goods are sold nationally in major grocery stores, club stores and other food stores.

“As a contract manufacturer, our work is project-based. Some projects are extremely long-term, while others have beginning and ending dates,” Hearthside reported. “In 2017, individual projects will rise and fall.”

The company is cautiously optimistic.

“So long as our base of projects remains strong, we will continue to grow,” the company said.

With the labor market in the McComb and Findlay areas highly competitive, Hearthside has developed multiple workforce pipelines.

“We have a dedicated recruitment team, augmented by other resources, that is keeping up with our demand for new people to fill new positions,” the company reported.

Hearthside University, launched in 2009, provides leadership and communication training to employees during courses held throughout the year. It also has a continuous improvement training program, HPS-U. Hearthside also works with The Employer’s Association of Ohio.

Hearthside said its invests millions of dollars in new capital projects every year, including maintenance and upgrades of existing assets, building improvements, new production lines, new employee amenities, and health and safety.

“Safety, as measured by OSHA metrics, has improved for the sixth consecutive year,” the company reported. “The Hearthside production network now has overall safety scores far superior to industry averages.”

Marathon Petroleum

539 S. Main St., Findlay

Local products and services: Petroleum.

Local workforce: 2,200

Marathon Petroleum Corp. anticipates employment will remain stable in Findlay this year after adding several hundred employees in recent years.

The company’s refining capacity has increased 1.3 percent in the past year to 1.817 million barrels per calendar day. The increase is a result of efficiencies gained at its refineries in Garyville, Louisiana, and Robinson, Illinois.

During 2016, Marathon Petroleum refined 1.699 million barrels per day of crude oil and 151,000 barrels per day of other charge and blendstocks. That was down slightly from 2015, when it refined 1.711 million barrels per day of crude oil and 177,000 barrels per day of other charge and blendstocks.

Marathon has an array of capital projects and joint ventures being done or just completed:

• Its energy and logistics subsidiary, MPLX, is participating in a joint venture with Enbridge Energy Partners to buy a 9.2 percent indirect interest in the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company Pipeline (ETCOP) projects from Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners, for $500 million.

DAPL and ETCOP are collectively referred to as the Bakken Pipeline system, which is expected to deliver over 470,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Bakken/Three Forks production area in North Dakota to the Midwest through Patoka, Illinois, and ultimately to the Gulf Coast.

Marathon Petroleum also expects to become a committed shipper on the Bakken Pipeline system under terms of an ongoing open season.

Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners collectively own a 75 percent interest in Dakota Access Pipeline and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company Pipeline.

Marathon Petroleum and Enbridge Energy Partners have undertaken a joint venture to buy 49 percent of Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners’ 75 percent indirect interest in the Bakken Pipeline system. MPLX owns 25 percent of this new joint venture with Enbridge, which results in the 9.2 percent indirect ownership interest in the Bakken Pipeline system.

• Marathon Petroleum and Crowley Maritime Corp. formed a new ocean vessel joint venture, Crowley Coastal Partners, in which Marathon has a 50 percent ownership interest. In addition, Marathon contributed $48 million cash and Crowley contributed its 100 percent ownership interest in Crowley Blue Water Partners to Crowley Coastal Partners.

Crowley Blue Water Partners owns and operates three 750 Series articulated tug-barges that are leased to Marathon Petroleum.

• Speedway and Pilot Flying J have finalized their formation of a joint venture, PFJ Southeast, initially consisting of about 120 travel plazas, primarily in the Southeast. Forty-one of the locations were contributed by Speedway and 79 were contributed by Pilot Flying J. All of them carry either the Pilot or Flying J brand and are operated by Pilot Flying J.

• In October 2016, Cornerstone Pipeline became fully operational and in December 2016, the Hopedale pipeline connection was completed. This pipeline is designed to transport condensate and natural gasoline from origination facilities in Harrison County, Ohio, to a tank farm in East Sparta, Ohio, where the condensate and natural gasoline can then continue on to Marathon’s refinery in Canton.

Completion of the project has created transportation and marketing options for Utica and Marcellus shale production in eastern Ohio and the eastern United States. Additional pipelines are currently under construction and will provide further distribution to the Midwest and Canada.

• Marathon’s Garyville refinery last fall completed an upgrade, increasing Garyville’s production capacity of high-value alkylate and light products.

• Marathon expanded its Galveston Bay refinery export capacity by 30,000 barrels per day. Marathon’s total export capacity from both the Galveston Bay and Garyville refineries is now 400,000 barrels per day.

• A multi-year project to expand and enhance Marathon’s corporate offices in Findlay was completed last year. The approximately $90 million capital project provided additional office, parking and meeting space.

• Marathon Petroleum is investing about $20 million in its Findlay campus through the development of The Hancock Hotel, at the northwest corner of Main and Lincoln streets. Construction began in June 2016, with a target completion of early 2018.

Marathon Petroleum also is continuing efforts to boost shareholder value.

One option being considered by a special committee of Marathon’s board of directors is the potential separation of its Speedway subsidiary. The committee is conducting its review with help from an independent financial adviser. An update on that review will be provided by this summer.

In other efforts to boost shareholder value, Marathon is speeding up contributions of its assets to MPLX, its energy and logistics subsidiary. By year-end 2017, Marathon plans to employ with MPLX assets contributing about $1.4 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. In exchange for the assets, Marathon will receive units of MPLX.

Several top management changes occurred in the past year:

• Dave Whikehart was appointed vice president for environment, safety and corporate affairs, effective Feb. 29, 2016. He previously served as vice president for corporate planning, government and public affairs.

• Richard D. Bedell, senior vice president of refining, retired effective March 1, 2016. Raymond L. Brooks was named senior vice president of refining, replacing Bedell.

• J. Michael Wilder, vice president, general counsel and secretary, retired March 1, 2016. Suzanne Gagle assumed the role of vice president and general counsel, and Molly R. Benson became vice president, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

• Thomas J. Usher retired as chairman of the board of Marathon Petroleum Corp. on April 27, 2016. Gary R. Heminger, the company’s president and chief executive officer, succeeded Usher as chairman in addition to his current duties.

• John C. Mollenkopf, executive vice president and chief operating officer for MPLX’s MarkWest Operations, retired Oct. 1, 2016. Gregory S. Floerke succeeded Mollenkopf as executive vice president and chief operating officer for MarkWest Operations.

• Randy S. Nickerson, executive vice president of corporate strategy for Marathon Petroleum, was appointed executive vice president and chief commercial officer, MarkWest Assets, of MPLX, effective Oct. 1, 2016.

• Pamela K.M. Beall, executive vice president for corporate planning and strategy for MPLX, was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of MPLX, effective Oct. 6, 2016. She replaced Nancy K. Buese, who left the company.

• Frank Semple, vice chairman of MPLX, retired on Oct. 31, 2016.

• James “Jay” P. Heintschel II, vice president of business development for Marathon Petroleum, retired effective Jan. 1, 2017.

• Craig O. Pierson, vice president of operations of MPLX and president of MPLX’s subsidiary, Marathon Pipe Line, retired Jan. 1, 2017. Timothy J. Aydt was named vice president of operations and president of Marathon Pipe Line, replacing Pierson.

Marathon showed good corporate citizenship and commitment to health, safety and the environment in a variety of ways:

• Marathon Petroleum’s wellness program, Well ALL Ways, strives to encourage and empower employees and their families to live life fueled by healthy behaviors. This is accomplished by providing various benefits such as health assessments, reimbursement for fitness memberships, challenges and onsite biometric screenings.

Marathon’s wellness program continues to serve as a member of the Healthy Ohio Business Council offered through the Ohio Health Department. The council is comprised of organizations across the state committed to providing health and wellness programs for their employees. Council members work with other Ohio companies to encourage the creation of other workplace programs and share best practices for a healthy workforce.

• Marathon maintains 21 habitat sites encompassing nearly 1,200 acres of certified wildlife habitat in and around its facilities. The sites are certified through the Wildlife Habitat Conservation certification program. In 2016, Marathon received five new certifications and four recertifications.

Its employees help establish and maintain the habitats, and also volunteer to make them available to members of the community for educational and recreational purposes.

• Marathon Petroleum is an industry leader in making its operations energy efficient. Beginning in 2009, Marathon became an Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star partner, committing itself to consider energy efficiency in all investment and operating decisions. The Energy Star program recognizes not only energy efficiency, but also environmental performance.

Despite owning and operating less than 10 percent of the U.S. refining capacity, Marathon has received 75 percent (36 of 48) of the recognitions awarded to refineries since the Energy Star program began. Two of Marathon’s refineries, in Canton and Garyville, Louisiana, have earned the award every year of the program’s existence. They are the only two refineries in the nation with that distinction. Three of Marathon Petroleum’s refineries — Canton, Garyville, and Robinson, Illinois — received the EPA Energy Star recognition for superior energy efficiency in 2016.

• Marathon is also a partner company in the EPA’s Smartway Transport Partnership, which recognizes the best-performing freight carriers for carbon efficiency. Marathon Petroleum has scored in the best performance range in terms of grams of carbon dioxide per ton-mile for three straight years, placing Marathon in the top 20 percent of the most efficient freight companies for its Smartway category.

• In 2016, the Garyville and Robinson refineries received governor’s awards for excellence in health, safety and environmental performance.

• Refineries in Canton, Detroit, Garyville, Robinson, and Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and several Marathon Petroleum terminals received the Grand Slam Award from the American Association of Railroads as exemplary shippers of hazardous materials.

• The Canton refinery received Gold Status recertification from the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies, which recognizes the refinery for its superior behavior-based safety program.

• The Catlettsburg refinery received a Master Level Certification by Kentucky for its participation in the Kentucky EXCEL environmental excellence program, which recognizes environmental stewardship.

• Marathon Petroleum’s terminal, transport and rail business unit also received an environmental excellence program certification from North Carolina for its Belton, North Carolina, terminal.

• The American Chemistry Council gave Marathon’s terminal, transport and rail organization the Responsible Care Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling Award.

• Marathon’s Findlay office complex and 12 other Marathon facilities earned Star status, the highest level of designation in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program, which recognizes workers and employers that have implemented effective safety and health management systems. In addition, Marathon and others with Star status have maintained injury and illness rates below the Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries.

The program is a cooperative program between regulators and industry to help drive higher-level safety performance. The program uses a rigorous application and inspection process to award the program designation.

• Fifty-six Marathon facilities received Certificates of Excellence, three received Certificates of Honor and seven received Certificates of Achievement for site safety. They received the awards from the American Chemistry Council as part of the Responsible Care program.

Marathon is the first certified Responsible Care company in the domestic refining, transportation and marketing industry.

• For having zero non-accidental releases, Marathon’s terminal, transport and rail business unit received several safety awards, including the Norfolk Southern Railroad Thoroughbred Safety Award, Kansas City Southern Railroad Hazardous Materials Shipper Safety Award, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Product Stewardship Safety Award, Union Pacific Railroad Pinnacle Safety Award, Canadian National Railroad Safe Handling Safety Award, and the Association of American Railroads Grand Slam Safety Award.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of when several small oil companies in Ohio banded together to form the Ohio Oil Co. From that humble beginning, the company evolved into Marathon Petroleum Corp., a Fortune 500 company and the nation’s third-largest oil refiner.

McLane

3200 McLane Drive, Findlay

Local products and services: Grocery and food service distribution.

Local workforce: 100

Grocery and food service distribution giant McLane opened its $119 million, 337,831-square-foot distribution center on Findlay’s north end in January.

In addition to the 100 workers it opened with, it plans to hire 110 truck drivers and another 150 distribution center workers this year.

From the Findlay site, groceries, food services and beverages are shipped to convenience stores and drugstores, chain restaurants and other merchants in Michigan; in Ohio as far south as Interstate 70; the eastern side of Indiana and western side of Pennsylvania.

McLane said its customers include Mars, Hershey, Nestle Waters, Wrigley and General Mills, “to name a few.”

National Lime & Stone Co.

551 Lake Cascades Parkway, Findlay

Local products and services: Stone and building products.

Local workforce: N/A

National Lime and Stone Co. strengthened its future position in the face of market-related headwinds in 2016.

A drop in energy-related construction contributed to lower companywide sales volumes in 2016 for the manufacturer of crushed stone and sand for construction.

Drilling and rig counts fell in the company’s markets for a second straight year, with low oil and gas prices holding back exploration and production activities. As a result, the company’s customers built fewer well pads, and shipments for midstream-related construction also declined.

Shipments also were lower for National Lime and Stone’s western Ohio markets, but shipments remained strong in Akron, Cleveland and Columbus.

Public infrastructure construction, which is an important market for the company’s stone products, was stable in 2016. The company continued to supply stone products to several large, multi-year federal highway projects, including the replacement and expansion of portions of Interstate 75 near Findlay, as well as construction of a new interchange at the intersections of Interstate 270, U.S. 23 and U.S. 315 in northern Columbus.

In addition, National Lime supplied a number of smaller federal, state and local projects.

To support its ongoing operational improvement objectives, the company made some important capital expenditures in 2016. Equipment replacements were higher. National Lime and Stone upgraded its Columbus Region Plant to improve its output. In addition, it upgraded its information technology systems. The upgrades included new enterprise resource planning software to support recent growth in the asphalt and paving business.

The company also began to relocate its sand and gravel operation in south Columbus. The new site is better positioned relative to the main transportation arteries in the Columbus metro area. The relocated plant, expected to begin operations this spring, will have more production capacity than the former location.

The company’s corporate development activities in 2016 helped it continue to grow its core stone products business. It acquired control of a small sand and gravel operation in Grove City, which strengthened its market footprint in the greater Columbus area.

To further strengthen its stone products distribution network, National Lime opened a new rail distribution facility in a western suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The site complements the company’s existing location in the southern Pittsburgh metro area.

The company acquired control of a water distribution facility on the Ohio River in New Martinsville, West Virginia. The new location expands National Lime’s footprint farther south into West Virginia and strengthens its position along the Ohio River.

The company last year recognized the service of two longtime employees: Delmo Arend and Evelyn Hauman.

Arend began his 50-year career with the company as a laborer on second shift at the Carey plant. He retired in September 2016 as director of sales for the central region.

Hauman began her 70-year career in the company’s corporate headquarters shortly after she and her husband returned to Findlay following World War II. Since 1946, she has held a number of positions, including accounting, administrative support and data processing. She still helps out at the office on a regular basis.

Rowmark

2040 Industrial Drive, Findlay

Local products and services: Plastic sheets for signs, engraving and thermoforming

Local workforce: 286

The maker of plastic sheets for signs, plaques, trophy plates and many other uses shows positive signs.

Profitability is increasing. Sales grew 32 percent last year through its core operations and through purchases of other companies.

Rowmark is adding employees. It is muscling up with additional equipment and branching out with new product lines.

It said 2017 is looking bright.

“We expect to continue to see sales growth through channel optimization efforts and continued lean management focus,” the company reported. “We will be introducing many new products to our expanding customer base which will drive volumes and more profitability.”

Rowmark added 55 employees in the past year as a result of growth and the purchase in January 2016 of Bur-Lane of Oklahoma City, a national distributor of engraving plastic and identification accessories and supplies.

Rowmark brought production of Bur-Lane’s product line into its Findlay operation.

Besides producing plastic sheets for signs, plaques and trophy plates, Rowmark makes them for hotel hospitality carts, dashboards and interior panels for heavy trucks, boats and recreational vehicles.

Products made in Findlay are shipped around the United States and to over 85 countries.

Production is expected to rise again in 2017, from both the core Rowmark engraving business and its custom extrusion division, PMC.

Rowmark plans to add a few production positions, as well as a few administrative positions. With plans to increase sales, the company also expects to add sales staff as it wins additional business.

Like other companies, Rowmark said it is often challenged by a shortage of “quality” workers in the labor force.

“We are actively supporting the work of the ‘Raise the Bar’ workforce development initiatives in the community,” Rowmark said. “In particular, we understand the need to inform high school students about the opportunities for reliable jobs in manufacturing-based companies that offer good wages and benefits, along with paths to learn new skills and continue their education.”

“For those who do not wish to pursue a college degree immediately after high school, there are numerous opportunities to start a meaningful career right in our community,” the company said.

In capital projects, Rowmark last year made significant additions: a new co-extrusion feed block and die, new extrusion barrels, screws and melt filtration, and new grinding equipment.

It added several new products in 2016:

• A translucent acrylic product called Lucents for the architectural ruler, hobby and craft markets.

• New equipment and consumable products for digital printing.

• Several new laser engraving products with various surface finishes.

More new products are planned for 2017. They include new sublimation equipment and products; new consumables for digital printing; new laser engraving products; and high heat materials for thermoforming.

Rowmark last year successfully completed its recertification audit of ISO 9001.

Whirlpool Corp.

4901 N. Main St., Findlay

Local products and services: Dishwashers.

Local workforce: 2,000

Employment was stable last year at the plant, which produces dishwashers sold throughout North America. Production levels have risen steadily over the past three years with improving consumer demand.

Employment is expected to remain stable this year.

