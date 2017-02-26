Progress: Area home prices rising

By DENISE GRANT

Whether buying or building, home prices in the Findlay area are on the rise.

Kent Hilty, president of the Heartland Board of Realtors, Findlay, said homes in the city sold for an average of about $3,138 more in 2016 than they did in 2015.

The average price last year was $168,039, up from an average of $164,901 in 2015.

There were 936 units sold in 2016, compared to 945 in 2015.

“All indications are that during 2017, the real estate market for our area will continue to be strong,” Hilty said.

While the total number of units sold remained fairly steady, it appears that the increase in average sales price is a result of a lack of inventory and competition for the homes that are available, Hilty said.

Seller worries about the ability to find suitable housing, if their current home is sold, may be contributing to the supply shortage, Hilty said.

In another development, “There seems to be a noticeable increase in the number of investor-buyers over the past year,” Hilty said. “This may be due to the low return of interest on cash in deposit accounts. Some investors are buying homes to use as rentals and others are buying homes to recondition and resell.”

According to the Ohio Association of Realtors, the statewide average sales price in 2016 was $163,503, an increase of $7,998 over the statewide average of $155,505 in 2015. This represents an increase of 5.1 percent.

Hilty said industry officials agree that steady growth in the number of sales, as well as the average price, will be more sustainable over the long term versus large spikes in sales and sale prices.

Pent-up demand

Todd Garlock, president of Garlock Brothers Construction, Findlay, said available building lots are also in short supply, and the cost of building a home jumped dramatically just in the past six months.

“New developments need to be formed to meet housing needs,” Garlock said. “… I think there is a huge, pent-up demand for housing. There hasn’t been much going on for four or five years, and so we have some catching up to do. If people want to relocate to the community, we don’t have a lot of places for them to go.”

In the past year, the average cost of building a home has jumped from about $120 per square foot to between $130 and $150 per square foot, Garlock said.

That drives up the price of a 2,000-square-foot home from $240,000 to between $260,000 and $300,000.

“The price has gone up more rapidly than I have ever seen, and I’ve been in this business for the past 37 years,” he said. “I think everyone has just been surviving since the 2008-2009 economic downturn, and now the demand is there, and prices are up, industrywide. (Builders) are going to have to pay more for the help they hire, and everything is going to cost more: sand, mortar, concrete, blocks, shingles.”

Despite the spike in prices, Garlock said new homes are under construction in several of the city’s subdivisions, including: Hunter’s Creek, South Ridge, Glen Mar, Summerset, The Palms, Lakeview, Forest Lake, Deer Run, Meadow Ridge, south of Van Buren, and The Woods of Hillcrest.

He said bankers and Realtors have been slow to adjust to the new values, which can cause problems with financing.

“For a while, prices were pretty flat. I think people were just focused on working and feeding their families, but now businesses are actually going to try and grow and make a profit, so they can expand,” he said. “We need that expansion. We’ll probably have a pretty good run, as long as interest rates stay down. We’re going to be hearing that word ‘inflation,’ which makes it more likely that interest rates will go up.”

