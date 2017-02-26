Progress: Beers and cheers

By LOU WILIN

The seeds were always there.

After all, Babe Ruth was legendary not only for hitting home runs. The Great Bambino loved his beer and hot dogs.

It just took nearly a century of technology advances and the arrival of the millennials for capitalism to hit its own home run: the sports bar/restaurant.

Sports bars have become increasingly popular. Fricker’s and Ralphie’s Sports Eatery were the first in Findlay, dating back to the 1990s. Buffalo Wild Wings came in 2003. Another addition came a few years ago with Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill.

Fourteen months ago, Oler’s Bar & Grill ventured from decades of delightfully tacky branding to add a sports bar area.

When longtime customers learned of the changes afoot, they threatened to never return.

But they did return, and many new customers came, too, said Bob Oler, co-owner.

“Overall, since we put this on, I bet we’ve increased our business 35 percent,” he said.

Waldo Pepper’s changed from a restaurant to a restaurant/sports bar under new owners 10 years ago.

“That worked really well for us for the first five, six years,” said co-owner Jameson Botimer. Then it was time for another change to stay with the competition.

“It’s tough. It’s tough,” Botimer said. “There’s so much competition, especially in this town with restaurants. It’s a never-ending battle.”

Last year, Botimer and his partner, Michael Miller, renovated their Main Street place and more completely embraced the sports bar identity. They renamed the business Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar. They also made it the new home of the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame and its exhibits.

“Findlay has become a very competitive little market for chicken wings and burgers and beer and sports, and it has grown up considerably over the last three or four years,” said Mark Wallace, director of operations for Ralphie’s Sports Eateries. Ralphie’s also has locations in Marion, Lima and several in the Toledo area.

In sports bars, TVs everywhere flash and hum with images of football, basketball and hockey for groups of sports fans consuming food and beverages. It’s all a power surge to the senses.

“Sports bars are hyperactive environments,” said Mick La Lopa, associate professor of hospitality and tourism management at Purdue University. “I mean, going with the high-def TVs, the buzz that’s in the air and diversified food menu, there’s a lot of excitement in there.”

“There’s a natural vibe that’s happening when there is a sporting event going on, whether you’re interested or not. There’s just a feeling in the building when there is a big game going on,” said Trisha Handly, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings. “It’s loud in here and people are excited, and (when) OSU is playing … You can actually physically feel an energy that is in here when there is a big game going on.”

“It kind of provides that upbeat atmosphere. It seems that sports bars are typically noisier, and I think people like that,” said Erika Cannon, director of people and promotions for Good Food Hospitality Management, the parent company of Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill.

“Biggest thing, I guess, about why people come here is that, when the Buckeyes play, they want to be around Buckeye fans. When say, Pittsburgh plays, they want to be around Pittsburgh fans,” said Frank Polutnik, general manager of Fricker’s. “Instead of staying home by themselves, they want to be with other people. They want to have a good time. I think that’s the main draw.”

The sports bar business is running up ever-bigger revenue numbers, thanks in large part to millennials, La Lopa said.

“It just so happens that that environment is one that millennials really like,” La Lopa said. “I mean, timing is everything.”

Millennials love the technology, the excitement and hanging out and sharing a table with friends, he said. They are a distinctively social generation.

“They may not even be there for sports, but it’s a fun, exciting place to hang out with your friends,” La Lopa said.

That’s what Oler’s had in mind when it added its 2,200-square-foot sports bar area with 14 TVs for $130,000.

“We knew that we had to do something to bring the younger crowds in, because this was their grandpa’s place,” Oler said. “We’ve been here since 1981. We thought we needed to do something to get the millennials. This has worked out really well.”

When Fricker’s started 25 years ago it had, perhaps, eight TVs, Polutnik said. It found it was on to something. It added TVs and accumulated competitors. Today it sports 32 TVs.

“Over the years, we found, ‘Hey, it would be nice to put a TV at this area, a TV at this area, a TV at this area,'” Polutnik said. “Now basically, we’ve got TVs everywhere … So I don’t think we could even put any more up … There’s not a bad seat in the house.”

Ralphie’s went from 14 TVs to 30 today.

“The store is laid out in such a way, it’s kind of an arena feel because you can sit in the middle and the TVs are wrapped all the way around you,” Wallace said.

In the last 10 years, Legends has gone from six TVs to 21. One of them is a projector throwing a 100-inch picture.

Beer Barrel has 16 TVs, and three of them are projectors issuing 8-foot-by-8-foot images.

Buffalo Wild Wings has 77 TVs, including eight projectors. It further caters to millennial appetites by having hand-held games available for free.

When nature calls and interferes with enjoying the crucial three-pointer at the buzzer or the fourth-down gamble, sports fans can take comfort in Buffalo Wild Wings’ “urinalvision.” Like a strong bench, three small screens above the urinals back up the first-team screens in the main dining and bar areas.

This was not the way the millennials’ parents and grandparents watched sports.

Baby boomers grew up with only three TV channels. The pro football game on TV on Sundays featured the most local team, La Lopa said. Because grandparents and aunts and uncles lived nearby, you more likely watched it with them, especially if it was a big game.

But over the years, families spread out more across the country. More people today live further from family and their hometown.

In addition, dining out was more common for millennials, with more moms and dads working outside the home than in earlier generations, La Lopa said. Millennials also participated in more activities, like travel sports, than earlier generations.

“Dining out has become very much a part of our lifestyle in this (millennial) generation,” he said. “Look at all of those kids going to those sports bars. Those kids were all driven around, pulled in through McDonald’s or whatever, Subway, grabbed something to eat, on to the next activity or on to home. That’s part of their lifestyle.”

Yet for all of the demand for them, Findlay’s sports bars/restaurants distance themselves from the strictly sports bar category:

• “People call us a bar, but we’re not,” Polutnik said of Fricker’s. “We’re a restaurant with a bar in it with a sports theme.”

• “I don’t think we even brand ourselves as a sports bar any longer. Buffalo Wild Wings is a casual dining restaurant for families and sports fans alike,” Handly said. “We have a side that is segregated from our bar area. This is a casual restaurant. It’s not just a sports bar. Everything we do isn’t just about sports. There’s a lot of families that are regulars here that aren’t necessarily driven in by sports.”

• “Ralphie’s … is really a sports eatery. Eighty percent of our sales are food. Where some of our competitors, or perceived competitors, sell more on the bar side, we are still more of a restaurant than we are a bar,” Wallace said. “So, we kind of have a little niche in the fact that we promote sports and, yes, we have alcohol and beer and that kind of thing, but we really promote our food more than anything.”

• “There is a difference between a bar having a menu and a restaurant having a bar. We are definitely on the restaurant side. We’re kid-friendly, family-friendly at all times, no matter what time of the day,” Cannon said of Beer Barrel. “Some other things that set us apart besides having that sports bar label is, we have our fireplaces in all of our stores. You walk in and when it’s cold outside you immediately smell a wood-burning fireplace. In the summer, we have our patio … we have live entertainment once a week on the patio.”

It seems that a business must be known as more than a sports bar to survive.

“They don’t want to be typecast as a sports bar because when football and college basketball is over, there is a very low demand for sports,” La Lopa said.

Different days of the week and different times of day also draw different clientele.

Located in downtown, Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar makes a play for business professionals at lunchtime on weekdays. At dinner time, it draws families, Botimer said.

“We have a lot of identities that we would like to capture the different crowds,” he said. “We want to be open to everybody so they can come in and see this place. Not narrow us down.”

The term “sports bar” can suggest a place where a group of guys hang out and cussing can be heard, Cannon said. Beer Barrel is family-driven and wants to avoid those associations, she said.

“We’re saying, ‘Hey, come watch the game. We’re going to have the sound on, it’s going to be fun. But bring your kids with you. Bring your parents with you. Bring the whole family,'” she said. “We make sure the language is always clean. We know that people can get into the game, you know, and get angry, and sometimes maybe something slips that they shouldn’t have said and we make sure we tell them, ‘There’s kids in here. Let’s keep it clean.'”

“So I guess that’s why we don’t want to be labeled as just a sports bar because I think there is an impression that comes along with that sometimes that we don’t want,” Cannon said.

La Lopa said they should not worry. They can tout the sports bar brand proudly and profitably.

“If they really stop and thought about it, if they do a good job as a sports bar, they are going to make a killing in the fall and early spring with football and basketball and hockey. That’s the super bowl for them,” he said. “You’ve got to do all you can to pull all the people possible in to weather the summer seasons, May, June and July.”

The sports bar business is growing and driving strong revenue, he said. But it’s also a tough business. The key is going all out.

“You’ve got to do what the top ones are doing. You’ve got to have really good food at a decent price point. You have to have a wide, wide selection of beverages. You have to have the latest technology, high-def TVs and Wi-Fi,” La Lopa said. “All that stuff has to be part of that package to maximize profit potential. You can’t have any missing pieces.”

