Progress: Business retention, expansion is No. 1 priority for Mayle

By LOU WILIN

STAFF WRITER

Studies show that 80 percent of new jobs created in communities come from existing businesses instead of new ones.

So it is the nonglamorous work of keeping in touch with companies, trying to help them get what they need to grow and remain here, that is the top priority for Tim Mayle, new director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

“If you look at the projects that we did (last year), it held true to why retention and expansion is always our number one priority because that is where the jobs come from,” Mayle said.

Whirlpool Corp. will add 50 jobs by 2019 related to a $40.6 million, 86,400-square-foot expansion it is undertaking at its dishwasher plant. Whirlpool is starting to occupy the new space this quarter and will have full occupancy by June 30.

Valfilm, which moved two years ago into the former Dow Chemical Co. plant at 3441 N. Main St., hired about 30 people last year. That brought its total employment to about 75, Mayle said.

Valfilm makes films which are used for food packaging, metal adhesion and embossing.

One Energy, which sells energy from five wind turbines to the Whirlpool and Ball Corp. plants, will grow from 26 employees to 40 to 50 workers by early 2018. It is building a 21,290-square-foot, two-story office building south of Allen Township 215 and northeast of the wind farm serving Whirlpool and Ball. The building is scheduled to be completed this spring.

One of Findlay’s best-kept secrets is the growth of Pressed Paperboard Technologies, 115 Bentley Court, which makes paper containers for food products. It has grown to over 200 employees over the last 15 years.

Convention & Visitors Bureau

Hotel occupancy remained stable last year despite a rainy season, which shortened all of the summer sports tournaments, said Alissa Preston, director of the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The average daily rate at hotels in Hancock County climbed by 6.4 percent to $84.38, she said.

Preston attributed much of the rate growth to the Hilton Garden Inn, which opened two years ago on Findlay’s northwest side.

In fact, average daily rates have jumped by nearly 30 percent over the past five years.

Many of Hancock County’s visitors are on business and staying during the week. But sports tournaments are an additional draw.

“We continue to be very sports heavy with our marketing,” Preston said.

Besides using the Marathon Diamonds and The Cube, tournaments this year will use parks elsewhere in Hancock County, like Arlington and Liberty-Benton, she said.

One of the big catches this year: Hancock County will host the national fastpitch softball tournament for 10-year-olds and younger in the last week of July.

Comments

comments