Progress: Convenience store, winery and more join Findlay’s retail scene

By ALLISON REAMER

Staff Writer

Several new Findlay businesses opened in 2016, including a convenience store strip near Interstate 75.

BellStores, a convenience store, gas station and double-bay car wash located at 1215 W. Main Cross St., opened in April 2016.

“We’re so happy to be a new part of the Findlay community,” said marketing and business development coordinator Jake Patton. “Things have been going well since we opened last April.” In addition to fuel, the store has fountain drinks, coffee and to-go meal options, Patton said.

The Findlay location also has Subway and Dairy Queen restaurants in the strip.

The convenience store and Dairy Queen employ around 40 people, Patton said. Subway employs around 10 people.

Joining the Findlay wine scene last year was Gillig Winery, at 1720 Northridge Road.

The winery features handcrafted wines made from grapes around the world, and each wine is produced and bottled at Gillig’s.

A bistro selection of foods for lunch and dinner is also available.

Gillig Winery also hosts events such as live music, and paint and wine.

Business hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A variety of other businesses also opened their doors:

• Ms. Donna’s Adaptive Learning Center, at 317 W. Lima St., assists children who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP.)

The center provides services to children with IEPs from their local school district, with an atmosphere and environment conducive to learning at the pace and style the child desires.

Both autism and Jon Peterson scholarships are accepted. Private-pay, home-schooled children may also attend.

Ms. Donna’s Adaptive Learning center is open from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 419-701-9676.

• The Circle of Friends Restaurant and Gift Shoppe, located at 122 E. Sandusky St., is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday or by reservation at 567-294-4221.

The restaurant offers international cuisine, with dishes from the Middle East, India, Nepal, the Philippines, and a “bit of Laos.” Teas from each of the countries are also offered. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served.

• Ohio Senior Insurance, at 408 Tiffin Ave., is a one-stop shop for seniors exploring their health and life insurance options. The business represents over 20 carriers. Also, Social Security planning for those new to Medicare, and retirement planning are available. The business is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and can be reached at 419-722-0566.

• Select Sealcoating offers commercial and residential sealcoating, line striping, crack filling and asphalt repair. The phone number is 419-957-7266 and the email is selectsealcoating101@gmail.com. The business is located at 215 Walnut St., Findlay.

• Spherion Staff Services, which offers temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct-hire staffing services, opened a location at 1730 E. Melrose Ave. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at 567-208-5471. To apply online, visit applyohio.com and at Facebook@Spherion.

• Findlay Discount Eyeglasses, 2020 Tiffin Ave., No. 3, opened behind the former Jed’s restaurant. Findlay Discount Eyeglasses offers discounted eyewear ranging from eyeglasses to sport goggles for men, women and children. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays and Saturdays. The phone number is 419-619-3069.

• OsteoStrong is a new franchise at 655 Fox Run Road, Suite E. The goal of OsteoStrong is to stop and reverse bone loss in osteoporosis, eliminate joint and back pain, and improve sports performance. The center can be reached at 419-581-5632 and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Vape Super Center, 1209 Tiffin Ave., offers electronic cigarettes, liquids for the devices and assistance with electronic cigarettes. The store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 567-250-8150.

• Omni Feed and Supply offers a full line of animal feeds and supplements, many manufactured by Kalmbach Feeds in Upper Sandusky. Omni also offers farm visits and showmanship clinics. It is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday by appointment. The phone number is 567-208-6940 and is located at 10245 U.S. 224 West.

• Clearwater Pool and Spa, 423 N. Main St., offers sales and installation of above-ground pools and in-ground liners. The business also sells pool supplies, and offers pool maintenance service at a customer’s home. The company can be reached at 419-957-8289.

• Precision Window Tinting, 110 Crystal Ave., offers automotive, residential, and commercial window tinting, as well as headlight restoration, windshield chip repair, paint protection film, and pinstriping. Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and other days by appointment. The phone number is 419-455-0117.

• Angie’s Street Tacos, a food truck that offers authentic Tex-Mex food, can be found at the Gabe’s store parking lot on Tiffin Avenue, or at the corner of South Blanchard and East Lincoln streets. Since winter is waning, the truck will be back in action in a couple of weeks. There is also a catering service at 421 Oakland Ave. The phone number is 915-873-2176.

• Firehouse Subs, a casual restaurant chain with a firehouse decor, opened at 1978 Tiffin Ave. It is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The phone number is 567-525-3600.

• Findlay Laser and Vein Center, at 1000 Tiffin Ave., offers medical laser treatments for acne, hair removal, spider and varicose veins and other lesions, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction and scar revision. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The phone number is 567-525-3500.

Reamer: 419-427-8497

allisonreamer@thecourier.com

Twitter: @CourierAllison

Comments

comments