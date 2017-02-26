Progress: Downtown’s the place to be

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or enjoying a long dinner; if you’re hitting happy hour or having a full-blown night on the town; or if you’re taking a scenic walk or dropping into an after-work yoga session, one thing is certain: if you’re doing it in downtown Findlay, you’ll be in good company.

Just about any time of day, any day of the week, downtown sidewalks are bustling and parking spaces are at a premium. It seems the more new businesses make their way into the area, the more it sparks other local entrepreneurs to do the same.

That’s the nature of business, explained Carla Treadway, downtown coordinator with the Findlay-Hancock Alliance. She said one trendy or successful business may draw in others with similar offerings or business philosophies.

“There’s a resurgence of downtowns, not just Findlay’s,” Treadway said.

She said employment is up at the city’s downtown establishments.

“There’s more people downtown than ever,” she said. “Lunchtime, it’s a busy place.”

Indeed, there are plenty of culinary mainstays attracting diners, but a few new gathering places have popped up in the past year, or are on the way:

Fireside Brick Oven Pub and Grill

In an extreme show of excitement and anticipation, downtown Findlay’s newest restaurant had 1,742 Facebook likes six weeks before its projected opening date.

“It has blown my mind, how much buzz has gone on about this,” said Scott Ferguson, primary owner of Fireside Brick Oven Pub and Grill.

The restaurant, occupying the old Niswander’s Jewelers building at 331 S. Main St., has scheduled its “soft” opening date for March 3. And, based on early interest, it’s going to be well-attended.

Ferguson and co-owner Michael Hoye have set out to create a downtown hotspot with an “upscale vibe,” attracting quick-moving crowds for lunch and relaxed customers at dinnertime.

Noting the challenge associated with grabbing a quick meal during an hour-long lunch break, Ferguson said the lunch menu will be limited to pizza, sandwiches, salads and soup.

“Everything that we cook will be cooked in the brick oven,” he said, adding that a brick oven can, by nature, cook large volumes of food very quickly. “And the coolest part about the sandwiches is they’ll be freshly baked in the oven, just like the pizza.” This method, he said, will give the sandwiches a distinct, “calzoney” taste.

For dinner, when customers have longer to dine and enjoy the atmosphere, an expanded menu of appetizers, pastas and desserts will be available.

Fireside is housed in a building that, in the 1800s, produced tin ceiling tiles. Plenty of those original tiles are still there, as are many of the old safes from the former jewelry store. Those historic details are being incorporated into the new decor to help “maintain the historic integrity of the space,” Ferguson said.

Being able to see the opening to the wood-fired brick oven from the dining room among the exposed bricks on the south wall will add to the warmth of the dining experience.

“I want people to say, ‘This is my place,'” Ferguson said. To that end, the restaurant will obtain a full liquor license and will focus on beer, wine and higher-end liquor. Ferguson maintained Fireside will be a “restaurant that serves alcohol — not a bar that serves food.”

Hoye has been actively involved in the city’s restaurant business for decades, and Ferguson said both men are proud to become a part of the downtown community and to be near the nightlife on Crawford Street.

“We’re big into community. I love downtown — I’ve been in Findlay all my life,” Ferguson said.

Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar

As downtown Findlay’s only steakhouse, Legends serves up several versions of Stockyards brand Angus beef in the form of Guinness-glazed filet mignon, New York strip and Wagyu coulotte sirloin.

Owner Jameson Botimer said great steaks is what the restaurant is known for, although its menu is varied enough to appeal to anyone in a group.

Legends opened in mid-August in the space near the corner of West Sandusky and Main streets formerly occupied by Waldo Pepper’s. Botimer said everything, from the menu to the decor, has been reimagined.

“We touched everything. We changed everything that we could,” he said. “It’s a new start, a fresh start.”

One of the space’s most noticeable upgrades came in the form of the trendy garage doors installed at the front of the restaurant, giving Legends that big-city feel in the coziness of downtown Findlay. On warm-weather days, the doors come up and diners line up to eat their meals in the busy patio space.

“We’ve been accepted very well. The community has been awesomely supportive of the new place,” Botimer said.

Steak fans aren’t the only ones crowding into Legends. Sports fans, too, flock to the restaurant to catch a game on one of the many big-screen TVs. To help cheer them on, the restaurant keeps 19 beers on tap, with six to 10 craft beers rotating weekly.

And, Legends is the new home of the Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame. Botimer calls the hall of fame a local “museum,” with new memorabilia added regularly and biographies of inductees adorning the walls.

“We encourage people to come just walk through the restaurant and check out the display, even if they don’t eat,” he said.

Dietsch Brothers

Findlay residents love food so much that sometimes an established business needs to renovate, expand or reimagine its offerings. Such was the case for two retail mainstays located across from each other on West Main Cross Street.

TripAdvisor in 2013 declared Dietsch Brothers the third-best ice cream shop in America. (Of course, the people of Findlay knew this to be true decades before it went public nationally.)

Findlay loves Dietsch’s so much, in fact, that its store at 400 W. Main Cross St. added 1,000 square feet of retail space last fall.

“We needed a larger retail space to accommodate the candy side,” said owner Tom Dietsch. He said the remodel allowed the store to increase its commercial candy production while providing a more open space for shoppers — a move that proved positive during the Christmas rush.

The remodel was the second of a two-phase project which began two to three years ago, Dietsch said. A rebuild in the back of the shop several years ago raised the store after a flood while adding about 8,000 square feet.

Great Scot

Just across the street, Great Scot underwent an update of its own.

Sure, there were changes to some display cases and a new coat of paint here and there, but the real transformation came among the products and within the aisles themselves.

The biggest change?

“Definitely more natural and organic offerings and more specialty foods,” said director of marketing Julie Anderson. “We’ve heard from customers that they want those types of items.”

A new salad bar, open daily and featuring a variety of fresh veggies and house-made salads, has also been a hit, especially among people working within walking distance of the grocery and looking for a fresher option at lunchtime.

The shift began in early October and remains a work in progress, Anderson said. She noted that in making the change, management listened to customer feedback while also looking at a larger shift in the food industry as a whole. She pointed out that many young professionals are looking for local, healthful items, and downtown Findlay’s workforce is increasingly comprised of this demographic.

Although limited by space, the grocer at 301 W. Main Cross St. also expanded its craft beer selection to more closely mirror the selection at its Broad Avenue location.

More specialty cheeses, additions to the bakery and deli and a stronger focus on fresh salads, made in-store, have also been drawing customers.

Kan Du Studio

Speaking of expanding, a downtown art studio is now on the move after outgrowing its home.

The opening of the new Kan Du Art Studio in downtown Findlay was celebrated Friday.

The opening of the studio at 318 W. Main Cross St. will mark the end of a two-year renovation of the former Rocking U building.

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities purchased the property in February 2015. Paying for the renovation were a $525,000 grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, and a $35,000 grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and the Blanchard Valley Center Capital Improvement Fund.

Kan Du Studio, a division of Blanchard Valley Industries, was formerly located at 329 S. Main St.

“We work with adults with developmental disabilities and we just kind of explore their artistic abilities,” said Tim Stumpp, CEO of Blanchard Valley Industries. Those abilities are apparent in the studio’s signature metal stars and flower magnets, along with the many production pieces and fine artwork being made inside the studio.

Cindy Maag, community relations manager for Blanchard Valley Center, said the studio was “bursting at the seams” at its original location. The new, 3,500-square-foot building is “significantly larger,” she said.

Downtown Yoga

To help balance out all of the pizza, steak, chocolate, ice cream, and craft beer, a new yoga shop has moved to Main Street.

Downtown Yoga came to Findlay in April with a promise of combining fitness with green policies and community partnerships.

Owned by Gracie Clay and Monica Copeland, both trained instructors with several years of experience, the studio focuses mainly on vinyasa yoga (coordinating movement with breath to flow from one pose to the next) for beginners. Clay said the studio has already established a “small community of regulars” for its Monday through Friday schedule.

The studio is environmentally conscious, using recycled paper products and as many props as possible made through sustainable manufacturing.

The owners also seek to support their fellow independent business owners by using local products when possible and directing their students to services available through their downtown neighbors.

“We try to support local businesses as much as we can. And we also want our studio to feel like a community while you’re here,” Clay said.

Downtown Yoga is at 219 S. Main St. Visit www.downtownyoga.net for a class schedule.

Other new downtown movers and shakers include:

• Circle of Friends Restaurant and Gift Shoppe opened in May at 122 E. Sandusky St. The restaurant features international cuisine, including dishes from the Middle East, Nepal and the Philippines.

• A rooftop tiki bar, La Vista (Spanish for “The View”) opened at Alexandria’s Gastropub, 132 E. Crawford St., last spring.

• The Trust Co., at 210 S. Main St., manages finances and investment portfolios for families, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

• Owned by ACE-certified personal trainer Amber Holbrook, AH Fitness specializes in customized workouts for personal and group classes. The gym moved to 610 S. Main St. last fall.

• Impact Fitness and Self Defense took over the former Studio 72 at 121 E. Crawford St. last summer. Treads Gym has moved in with Impact. • The Shimmery Belle Boutique, at 620 S. Main St., offers boutique-style clothing and accessories from casual lunches to date night.

Mainstreet mainstays

• Coffee Amici: Having recently celebrated its 14th anniversary, this coffee shop doubles as a popular meeting space. It hosts live music and open mic nights on Friday and Saturday evenings.

• Findlay Art League: Celebrating 70 years in Findlay, the art league offers revolving exhibits and a multitude of classes to keep the community’s creative juices flowing.

• Main Street Deli: A Findlay institution, Main Street Deli combines creative sandwiches and an array of homemade breads and sweets in an ecclectic dining room.

• Marathon Center for the Performing Arts: A shining, swanky venue for concerts, plays and more, this refurbished school theater is a demonstration of the public support of the arts.

• The Bourbon Affair: A relative newcomer to Findlay, this throwback bar serves up classy cocktails and top-shelf bourbons. Staff members dress in period clothing including bow ties, suspenders and flapper dresses.

• Trends on Main: Downtown’s premier shop for gift items and glittering formal dresses.

• Wilson’s Sandwich Shop: A favorite lunch spot for regulars and visiting politicians, Wilson’s serves old-fashioned hamburgers, fries and malts in a setting that harkens back to a simpler time.

