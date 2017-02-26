Progress edition: Marathon fuels a downtown boom

By LOU WILIN

These days, Jody Combs is like a kid who delightedly unwrapped one present and is eagerly eyeing the bigger one across the room.

Sales rose last year for downtown Findlay retailers and restaurants with Marathon Petroleum’s $100 million expansion of its office complex.

Combs is happy with the sales increases at the store she co-owns, RooBarb Studios, 622 S. Main St., which sells stationery and event invitations, cards, stamped silver and jewelry.

But she is absolutely beaming as she looks right across the street and sees construction progressing on Marathon’s Hancock Hotel.

“I can’t wait,” she said, her eyes lighting up.

The $20 million, five-story hotel at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets will open in early 2018 with 100 rooms.

“We have a potential of having new people in downtown Findlay every day. And that’s exciting,” Combs said. “They bring in, say, 50 new people a day. And the next day, it might be 50 more new people. Fifty different people.”

Combs’ business plan does not stop there.

“Then, if we’re smart merchants, we’ll have website, Facebook. We can get that information to those customers. When they go back to Houston or Denver or wherever they’re from, we’re going to have people from all over the country who are our customers,” she said. “So it’s going to bring a lot of money into Findlay, Ohio. Even those initial visits, it’s just going to continue to ripple.”

“We’re grateful to be where we are,” Combs said.

Lori Bowman’s store, The Dressing Room, isn’t right across the street from the hotel site. But two blocks away, at 404 S. Main St., is looking like a good place, too.

“We’re really looking forward to the hotel being open,” Bowman said. “The hotel is going to be a big boom for us, for retail, and, I think, for the restaurants as well.”

As much excitement as there is about the hotel, Marathon already has given downtown Findlay a big lift with its office complex expansion. Last summer it opened the six-story, 120,000-square-foot headquarters for MPLX, its logistics and natural gas processing subsidiary.

The downtown office complex expansion also included construction of another office building on Sandusky Street, two big parking garages and an outdoor “Marathon Green” work area for employees.

Since 2011, Marathon’s downtown Findlay workforce has grown from 1,700 to 2,500, and many of those jobs are higher-paying.

Marathon has given downtown Findlay a huge boost, said Jameson Botimer, co-owner of Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar.

“You just see more people out and about walking for lunch. For happy hour, you see more people out and about,” Botimer said. “The downtown is just full of people.”

“It’s definitely gotten busier,” said Marty Meyer, owner of Joey Fratello’s Pizzeria. “We have more deliveries going that way (to Marathon’s offices). We notice more Marathon people coming in. It’s definitely helped our business.”

You can’t give Marathon a stronger endorsement than Logan’s Irish Pub.

“They (Marathon) are the only reason we’re open for lunch,” said Clayton Acheson, general manager of the pub.

Marathon’s expansions have not only brought changes in quantities downtown, they have boosted downtown’s quality, said Lynne Calvelage, co-owner of Coffee Amici.

Marathon has been hiring lots of millennials, and Calvelage sees them come to her coffeehouse.

“Those people are the kind of people that want to leave the building for coffee. They want to get out and take a walk and get away from it, because those are the people who look for a lifestyle, not the nose to the grindstone like the earlier generations,” Calvelage said.

Marathon and its mass of millennials has influenced changes like the upgrades at the downtown Great Scot grocery, which added a salad bar and more organic foods, she said.

No doubt, Marathon and others have raised the “vibrancy” of Great Scot’s consumer, said Michael Needler Jr., chief executive officer of Fresh Encounter, parent corporation of Great Scot.

Caviar and expensive wines are now sold at Great Scot on West Main Cross Street, in addition to the standard products always offered, Needler said.

Needler believes Great Scot is responding to changes driven by more than millennials. He said consumers of all ages, and from companies besides Marathon, are driving the changes.

But Calvelage is adamant that Marathon and the millennials it has brought in are changing downtown and the entire city for the better.

“They’re bringing in a whole new community, our community. It’s these young people that have maybe been in Findlay, left Findlay for an education, and came back … They’re bringing new things back to us,” Calvelage said. “Because if we don’t have people bringing in new ideas to our community … we die. So they are breathing life back into us.”

