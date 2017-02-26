Progress: Four Cooper Tire employees teaching class at Millstream

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

Staff Writer

A new class at Millstream Career Center is preparing students for jobs at Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. or other manufacturers.

Four Cooper employees are teaching an applied manufacturing class on “Lean Six Sigma,” a process used to streamline operations, improve quality, and reduce defects. The students can earn a lean manufacturing certification from the American Society for Quality.

Findlay-based Cooper usually doesn’t hire people without some experience, but students could be ready for a job there after this hands-on learning, Millstream’s vocational special educator, Mark Gleason, said.

Each week of the semester-long class, 13 students learn about topics like workplace organization, identifying waste and measurement systems analysis.

“The kids are really interested,” Gleason said.

Three additional students joined the class after the first week, having heard about it from those taking it.

Often, high school students feel like they have to go to college to get a good job, Gleason said, but this class is one way to show them that’s not the case.

College graduates can end up with a lot of debt — or students can take this route and work their way up to making $50,000 per year, he said. They can get jobs that provide benefits like tuition assistance and an appealing three days on, three days off schedule.

“It just gives the kids another option,” Gleason said.

The class will also include one-on-one meetings between the Cooper teachers and students to discuss students’ interests. Those might be followed by tours of Cooper.

The partnership with Cooper is a unique one, Millstream Director Dave Danhoff said. While other companies might work with students who are studying in their field, none provides teachers like Cooper is doing for this class.

Millstream is appreciative of that level of cooperation, Danhoff said.

“They certainly didn’t have to do that,” he said.

The class will also benefit Cooper and other manufacturers, Gleason said, as companies can face difficulties in finding employees who have skills like the ones taught in this class.

Gleason said he tells the students how lucky they are to have the class.

Cooper is “putting a lot of capital investment into it,” he said.

Rubright: 419-427-8417

Send an E-mail to kathrynerubright

Twitter: @kerubright

Comments

comments