Progress: Hancock County’s villages tackle projects, seek grants

Grants or other revenue streams will be sought by many of Hancock County’s village governments to help fund big-ticket projects this year.

Arcadia and Mount Blanchard officials may consider applying for a Heart and Soul grant that, if awarded, would help the winning village map out a strategy for its future.

In McComb, officials this fall may advertise for bids for a $6.2 million sewage treatment plant, and a priority list could be assembled for replacing crumbling sewer lines.

McComb Council last year joined the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Bowling Green, which is overseeing the village’s water and sewer systems.

Arlington officials, meanwhile, will continue talking with state representatives about funding solutions as the village plans to repave Main Street/U.S. 68, a road that has been battered by heavy truck traffic.

Separately, Arlington voters last fall approved a levy to finance village park and pool repairs. Heading the list of repairs are replacing damaged cement at the swimming pool, fixing filters and repairing the pool house roof.

Arcadia last year missed out on state grant money to replace sidewalks, streets and trees. Village Council this year intends to pursue a sidewalk project near the park and street repairs.

Arcadia Council will discuss a five-year plan for trees and sidewalks.

Village Clerk Teresa Margraf will retire in April after 32 years in that post. Her replacement will be Amy Clouse.

The downtown of Mount Blanchard was given a face-lift during 2016 with decorative streetlight poles and new sidewalks. Council would like to install new benches there, too.

A gazebo was constructed and trees planted at the village’s Hurricane Park.

Sidewalk work was undertaken last year in Rawson. Village Council in 2017 would like to add new fencing and a new dugout at the park. Grants will be sought to repave streets and add new curbs.

Storm sewer line replacement is planned for the southeast portion of Van Buren, a three-phase program that could eventually cost $550,000 if funding is obtained.

New sidewalks were installed in Mount Cory last year and new flooring was added to the community building. An Eagle Scout project resulted in a new dugout at the park.

More park projects are being targeted for 2017 in Mount Cory.

Some streets were chipped and sealed last year in Benton Ridge, and a parking lot was resealed at the park.

Council this year would like to seal a walking path at the park.

A parking lot at Jenera’s park was paved in 2016.

Vanlue storm sewer lines were cleared out last year. Village Council will apply for a grant through the Hancock Regional Planning Commission this year to resurface some streets.

