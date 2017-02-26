Progress: Help available for small businesses

By LOU WILIN

Only 20 percent of business startups survive for five years.

Much is at stake if a community is able to have a better survival rate. That’s because 80 percent of new jobs come from small businesses.

So Findlay and Hancock County have thrown a lot of resources into helping small businesses start and survive.

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development’s Small Business Resource Center refers entrepreneurs to resources such as attorneys or banks, and helps write business plans.

Some people have an idea for a business, and are seeking guidance on how to get started. Others start operations and then need guidance.

“A lot of times, it’s a matter of just providing (entrepreneurs) the resource and then just stepping back and getting out of the way,” said Dan Sheaffer, coordinator of the Small Business Resource Center.

Still other businesses have been in operation for years and are healthy, but may need direction with marketing, licensing or regulations.

Occasionally, businesses that are struggling approach Sheaffer.

“They’re not ringing the register as much as they would like to be. My goal then is to try to either get them back to existing-healthy or find a humane way to help them exit out of their business,” he said.

Among the most important tools Sheaffer has are the Findlay and Hancock County Revolving Loan Funds.

Over 20 businesses have low-interest loans through the programs, which either helped the businesses get started or expand.

In the past year, low-interest loans were issued to help three businesses:

• Hull’s Trace Wine Cellar, 105-109 E. Liberty St., Arlington, received a $40,000 county loan for working capital to open this spring. The business will create the equivalent of two full-time jobs.

• Signed by Josette, a sign and graphics shop at 303 E. Sandusky St., received a $24,900 city loan for equipment. It created one full-time equivalent job.

• Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar, 411 S. Main St., received a $110,000 city loan to buy the property, some equipment and to have working capital. It created five full-time equivalent jobs.

To be eligible for revolving loan funds, businesses must create one full-time equivalent job for every $25,000 they borrow, said Matt Cordonnier, director of Hancock Regional Planning Commission. The commission administers the revolving loan funds. The revolving loan funds came from the state originally. As the loans are repaid, they are lent to other businesses.

