Progress: McLane, Whirlpool completed big projects in 2016

McLane Co. and Whirlpool Corp. topped the list of major construction projects completed last year in Findlay and Hancock County.

McLane last fall completed construction of its $119 million, 337,831-square-foot grocery distribution center on Findlay’s north end.

It will receive 50,000 grocery and convenience store products from across the country. It will then deliver the goods to stores, restaurants and merchants in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The 100-foot-tall warehouse, towering over north Findlay, is a dark place where laser-wielding robots rise 10 stories and zip back and forth, storing and retrieving goods.

McLane has 22 other grocery distribution centers across the nation. But this one is only its second highly-robotic warehouse. The other, in Missouri, was built five years ago. But even McLane folks in Ozark country view the Findlay facility with awe.

“In Ozark, we call this Ozark on steroids,” said Dave Parillo, transportation manager for McLane in Ohio.

From a platform several stories up, one has a view of one of six 350-foot-long passages between storage areas, 10 stories high. A robot zips back and forth on a track at speeds up to 60 mph, storing pallets of goods and retrieving them.

Each of the six passages between storage areas has a robot, zipping up and down and back and forth.

Robots find the right pallet among 35,000 spots by using lasers that read bar codes.

Storing goods up to 10 stories high is efficient and economical. A 30-foot-tall warehouse would have required a larger building and buying more land, said Ruben Santana, director of teammate relations for McLane Co.

Forklifts cannot go 10 stories up like robots. Robots also eliminate much human error and inefficiency. So robots fill other roles at McLane, too, like loading goods onto pallets for storage, and taking goods off pallets.

People come into play elsewhere in the warehouse, helping sort goods for delivery to McLane’s customers.

Whirlpool Corp. completed a $40.6 million, 86,400-square-foot expansion last year at its Findlay dishwasher plant.

It is starting to occupy the new space this quarter and will have full occupancy by June 30.

Whirlpool will add 50 jobs by 2019 related to the expansion.

