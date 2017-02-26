Progress: North Baltimore to offer tax incentives for job creation

By ERIC SCHAADT

NORTH BALTIMORE — Anxious to spark economic development in North Baltimore, Village Council this year will offer an incentive for companies growing their payrolls.

Under a job-creation policy enacted by council late last year, a company will be eligible for a rebate on village income tax for creating new payroll.

The precise amount of the rebate will be negotiated between a business and North Baltimore Council.

Council representatives have grown impatient with the pace of economic growth, considering that a huge CSX railyard opened near North Baltimore in 2011.

Separately, North Baltimore will continue an effort to enhance the downtown’s appearance and infrastructure.

With the aid of state grants, the village wants to improve downtown waterlines, curbs, sidewalks and streetlights in coming years.

During 2017, a stretch of waterline will be replaced from State Street to Broadway. Buckeye Excavating and Construction of Norwalk will be paid $228,556 for the work.

A grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission will pay for this part of the downtown revitalization.

Last year, the village replaced water meters throughout the village at a cost of $364,000. New equipment will allow for meters to be read via computer.

Grants last year were obtained for village park projects, including work on tennis and basketball courts, and a new concession stand.

In 2017, council will continue to upgrade the North Baltimore EMS as the department continues to transition from volunteers to a full-time, paid staff.

At Powell Elementary School, a new program — the Brotherhood of Honorable Men — was introduced in 2016. Selected at-risk fifth- and sixth-grade students meet with adult leaders for lunch.

Separately, the school district and village were awarded a Safe Routes to School grant of $307,000 toward road and sidewalk upgrades near the schools.

