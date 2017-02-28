New business

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

EitherWayShadesJason Teter is the owner of Either Way Shades, a new Findlay business that manufactures and sells its own style of window shade, specializing in a top/down — bottom/up design with no draw cords. The shades can be operated in either direction, allowing privacy while still letting in sunlight. Either Way Shades, at 1821 Tiffin Ave., schedules free in-home appointments to measure windows and to show the various fabrics it carries. It offers a limited lifetime warranty and free installation. Appointments may be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday by calling 419-422-4633. The business can be found online at eitherwayshades.com or at facebook.com/EitherWayShades (Photo by Randy Roberts)

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Area College Roundup: Kimbrough, Sullivan headline UF all-GLIAC selections

Posted On 28 Feb 2017
0

Area District Wrestling Pairings

Posted On 28 Feb 2017
0

College Basketball: It’s GLIAC tourney time

Posted On 28 Feb 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

House trailer fire reported

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Man indicted in connection with motel shooting

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Injury crash reported at Hancock County 212, 236

Posted On27 Feb 2017

First Federal, Commercial Savings banks merged

Posted On27 Feb 2017

Findlay grocer buys Kentucky chain

Posted On27 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company