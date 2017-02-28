New business

Jason Teter is the owner of Either Way Shades, a new Findlay business that manufactures and sells its own style of window shade, specializing in a top/down — bottom/up design with no draw cords. The shades can be operated in either direction, allowing privacy while still letting in sunlight. Either Way Shades, at 1821 Tiffin Ave., schedules free in-home appointments to measure windows and to show the various fabrics it carries. It offers a limited lifetime warranty and free installation. Appointments may be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday by calling 419-422-4633. The business can be found online at eitherwayshades.com or at facebook.com/EitherWayShades (Photo by Randy Roberts)

