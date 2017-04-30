Weekend: Downtown springs to life

Downtown Findlay will open its doors to showcase the businesses, restaurants, artists, performers, and musicians from throughout the community for the Spring ArtWalk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5.

The semi-annual event hosted by the Arts Partnership is free to the public. It celebrates commerce and culture, allowing local artists, downtown businesses and restaurants to form a connection that draws spectators downtown to see what Findlay has to offer.

Guests may also take advantage of special offers, sales, demonstrations and tastings that many businesses and restaurants offer for this event.

Opening for the evening is the Findlay Art League’s May show, a juried showcase of Art League member works that will remain open throughout May. Other area galleries open for the evening include Awakening Minds Art, Jones Building Artist Studios, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Kan Du Studio.

Performers include the Reunion Band at the Marathon Center at various times throughout the day; magicians Excellent Elizabeth and Terrific Tyler at 5:30 p.m. at the Jones Mansion; and “Fermata the Blue,” Liberty-Benton High School’s a cappella group at 7 p.m. at the Jones Mansion.

To view or print the official event brochure, including a list of the participating businesses and artists performing or being showcased, visit http://artspartnership.com. Copies of the brochure will be available for pickup at participating event locations.

For more information, call 419-422-4624 or visit the Arts Partnership website.

Sponsors include First Federal Bank, Taylor Volkswagen, The Courier, WKXA, WFIN, 106.3 The Fox, Eyes on Main, Tall Timbers Industrial Park and Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

