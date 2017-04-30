Weekend: Downtown springs to life

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
WOMEN ADMIRE some knitted hats for sale (left) at last year’s ArtWalk. This year’s event will be held May 5 in downtown Findlay. Below, a pair of friends take to the street to create their own works of art.(Photo provided)

WOMEN ADMIRE some knitted hats for sale (left) at last year’s ArtWalk. This year’s event will be held May 5 in downtown Findlay. Below, a pair of friends take to the street to create their own works of art.(Photo provided)

Downtown Findlay will open its doors to showcase the businesses, restaurants, artists, performers, and musicians from throughout the community for the Spring ArtWalk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5.
The semi-annual event hosted by the Arts Partnership is free to the public. It celebrates commerce and culture, allowing local artists, downtown businesses and restaurants to form a connection that draws spectators downtown to see what Findlay has to offer.
Guests may also take advantage of special offers, sales, demonstrations and tastings that many businesses and restaurants offer for this event.
Opening for the evening is the Findlay Art League’s May show, a juried showcase of Art League member works that will remain open throughout May. Other area galleries open for the evening include Awakening Minds Art, Jones Building Artist Studios, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Kan Du Studio.
Performers include the Reunion Band at the Marathon Center at various times throughout the day; magicians Excellent Elizabeth and Terrific Tyler at 5:30 p.m. at the Jones Mansion; and “Fermata the Blue,” Liberty-Benton High School’s a cappella group at 7 p.m. at the Jones Mansion.
To view or print the official event brochure, including a list of the participating businesses and artists performing or being showcased, visit http://artspartnership.com. Copies of the brochure will be available for pickup at participating event locations.
For more information, call 419-422-4624 or visit the Arts Partnership website.
Sponsors include First Federal Bank, Taylor Volkswagen, The Courier, WKXA, WFIN, 106.3 The Fox, Eyes on Main, Tall Timbers Industrial Park and Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company