Weekend: Cultivate safe cycling customs

By CASSIE ANDERSON

Bicycling is a great family activity. It is good exercise and a simple way to spend time together as a family.

Before the family heads out on their bicycles, take some time for a safety inspection. It is a good habit to form and will lead to a more enjoyable time out without unnecessary accidents, injury or breakdowns while on the road.

Make a safety check a family process. Research studies and personal experience tell us that young children practice what they see their parents doing.

Is the bike in good shape? Is it the correct size for the rider? Are the tires inflated properly, brakes working, reflector panels in place and, if you have them, are the lights working correctly?

What personal equipment do we need? All riders should have a properly fitted helmet and brightly colored clothes.

Helmets protect you and your child’s brain by lessening the force and impact of a fall. Even the best riders have accidents: loose gravel, an animal darting across the street, or a simple loss of balance can lead to unnecessary injury.

Helmets should fit snugly to the head and the straps should be fastened snugly under the chin. The helmet should not be able to slide around.

Bike helmets can be economically purchased at department stores and bike shops, and are also given away at some community events. The sixth annual Bikes, Books and Badges Bike Rodeo on May 13 is an event that will provide helmet fitting and a helmet for children who do not have one.

It is also important to know when to replace a helmet. Manufacturers and health officials recommend that helmets be inspected by a professional and replaced, if needed, after a fall in which the helmet hits the ground.

It is not possible to see small cracks or dents that stop the helmet’s effectiveness for protection. When in doubt, get a new helmet; at a minimum, have it inspected at a bike shop, health or police department.

Proper clothing is also important. Youths should wear bright clothes that are not too loose or long that might get tangled up with a bike.

Remember, just because you, as a rider, can see someone in a car does not mean he can see you. It is important to have proper reflectors and lights on your bike and to wear reflective clothing when riding in the evening.

Bike riders should also be aware that, when riding after dusk, it is law to have working lights in addition to reflectors on your bike. It is law that a white light should be on the front and a red light on the rear while riding at night.

Local law enforcers share that riders should ride with traffic, not against it. Young riders may ride on sidewalks but should also give the right of way to people on foot.

Bike safety should be something that enhances a ride and has a family coming home safe. There are lots of fun ways to learn more through Scouts, 4-H and community activities.

The Bike Rodeo, sponsored by Bikes, Books, and Badges; Safe Kids; Ohio State University Extension; and the City of Findlay runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

This family friendly free event includes obstacle courses, bike giveaway, guided rides in the fairgrounds, helmet fitting, free food and more. The target age is grades three through six for the bike giveaways.

Participants should bring their bike and helmet to the event. If you do not have a helmet, one will be provided. Having a helmet is required to participate in the Bike Rodeo.

Come out for a fun morning and be sure your family is ready for the biking season!

Anderson is an Ohio State University Extension educator for 4-H youth development.

