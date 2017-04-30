Weekend Doctor

By DR. THOMAS F. VAIL

Have you been proactive with your New Year’s resolution to exercise more? If so, has your strength improved, causing less pain in your joints and muscles? Are you able to accomplish more than you did two months ago with improved range of motion? Lastly, do you feel increasingly focused and coordinated?

If you answered “yes” to these questions, than your “proprioception” is likely better.

Proprioception is the body’s ability to sense its own position, motion and equilibrium. Even if someone is blindfolded, proprioception awareness enables individuals to know if an arm is above the head or hanging by the side of the body.

Senior citizens, children, athletes, accident-prone individuals and those with diseases such as Parkinson’s all have different levels of proprioception ability. There are many neurological and orthopedic conditions that can impair proprioceptive skills, such as stroke, peripheral neuropathy, and ligament/muscle injuries.

Proprioceptive signals from joints, muscles, tendons and skin are essential for both routine and athletic movement. The loss of proprioceptive awareness may affect the control of muscle tone, disrupt reflexes and impair voluntary movement. However, everyone can improve their balance, coordination and equilibrium with proprioceptive work.

Below are physical and mental exercises that will improve your proprioception:

• Balancing exercises: Help teach your body and brain to control the injured muscle or joint. You can do balance exercises almost anytime, anywhere and as often as desired. You only need something sturdy to hold on to for safety, commonly a chair or a wall. Try standing on one foot, alternating feet movements; walking heel to toe; back leg raises and side leg raises. When you become more advanced, you can try a balance board. On this, try walking with your hands raised shoulder height, then lifting your back leg for one second at a time.

• Trust exercise: As you become stronger, try to perform your standing exercise with your eyes closed, which can be challenging. With this task, you will be able to inform and trust your muscles to perform standing activities with your eyes closed. This enhances communication between the brain and the muscles. As a result, you will be able to perform activities properly without watching the movements take place.

• Core exercise: Increase your strength with exercises that work the core abdominal muscles, back muscles and the muscles around the pelvis. Leg presses, squats and planks are all exercises that target the core. These exercises help establish the connection between muscle fibers and, as you build strength in the muscles, the brain begins to understand the request and improves proprioception.

• Plyometric exercise: Exercises involving coordination and movement patterns can greatly improve your proprioceptive skills. Examples are vertical jumps, running figure-eight patterns, change-of-direction drills and crossover walking. Over time, it becomes easier to perform these exercises without thinking too much and a natural connection becomes a part of the routine.

Don’t let the next step you take land you on the floor. Consider adding the above exercises to your existing routine to improve your strength, coordination and reflexes.

Vail is a podiatrist at Step Alive Foot and Ankle Center, Findlay. Questions for Blanchard Valley Health System experts may be sent to Weekend Doctor, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

