Weekend: Get Out!

Events

WINTER/SPRING DANCES

Today to June 11

Home of the Bavarian Club, the Bavarian Haus is a nonprofit organization led by a group of men and women who share a love of polka music and the German heritage. Founded in 1972, it has been a place for people young and old to celebrate special occasions and enjoy dancing, eating great German food, and visiting with friends. Their winter/spring dances run Sundays from today to May 21; as well as the weekend of June 9 to 11. Time: Doors open at 3 p.m., dance runs 4 to 8 p.m. Location: Bavarian Haus, 3814 Ohio 18, Deshler. Information: 419-278-0536 or www.bavarianhausdeshler.com.

GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

Today

Learn how to get the most out of “RootsMagic Genealogy & Family History Software” from the man who wrote it, Bruce Buzbee, during a special workshop. The RootsMagic founder and president will help participants with their genealogy questions and give an overview of “RootsMagic 7,” Buzbee will answer questions one-on-one half an hour before the program starts. Registration for the event is requested. Admission: Free. Time: Presentation runs 1-2:30 p.m., question/answer session runs 2:45-4 p.m. Location: Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org, or email head librarian Becky Hill at bhill@rbhayes.org.

‘QUEER QUEENS OF QOMEDY’

May 2

Comedian Poppy Champlin’s “Queer Queens of Qomedy” tour will kick off in Toledo before heading to Columbus and Dayton. Champlin will be a featured comedian, Jen Kober will headline, and Columbus-area comedian and activist Brooke Cartus will also perform. Kober appeared on Showtime’s “Fierce Funny Women” and HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and has been featured on NPR’s “Snap Judgment” tour. Champlin has appeared on several television networks and won the title of America’s Funniest Real Woman on “The Joan Rivers Show.” Cartus’ blog, “Size L for Lady,” has been featured on the Huffington Post. Equality Toledo will sponsor the event. Admission: $25 general admission, $40 for VIP, which includes preferred seating along with meet and greet. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. Information: Call the Funny Bone at 419-931-3474 or visit www.toledo.funnybone.com or www.queerqueensofqomedy.com.

QUILT SHOW

May 2-7

Quilters are encouraged to register early for events at the 41st annual Sauder Village Quilt Show, featuring nearly 400 quilts on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, appliqué and mixed media to contemporary, art, masters, baby, miniatures and youth. The show will also feature appraisals and quilting workshops. Admission: Exhibit-only pass is $11; admission to the Historic Village is $17 for adults, $12 for students ages 6-16; two-day admission pass is $25 for adults; kids 16 and under free on Sundays. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2-6; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. Location: Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold. Information: Call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

‘STATE OF COMEDY’

May 5

Daly’s Pub will present “State of Comedy” with Bob Lauver and Grandma Lee. Lauver has seen a good portion of the globe and met all kinds of people after spending time in the U.S. Navy and hospitality industry, giving him a lot of material. Grandma Lee’s unorthodox views of family, television, and life in general got her to a finalist spot on the fourth season of “America’s Got Talent.” The event is for mature audiences and has limited seating. Admission: $12. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information: 419-626-1950 or www.sanduskystate.com.

‘THE BIGGEST WEEK IN AMERICAN BIRDING’

May 5-14

The 10-day festival has something to offer beginner and seasoned birders alike, with bird identification workshops, guided birding trips, birding by canoe, daily walks at Magee Marsh, American woodcock field trips, keynote presentations, a Birder’s Marketplace, and evening socials with free food and music. Guests can come for a few days or stay the whole time. Registration is required to participate in the festival actvities; the deadline for web registration has passed, but walk-in registrations will be accepted during the festival. Registration is not required to go birding in the area’s public wildlife areas. Admission: Black Swamp Bird Observatory members 19 and older are $30, nonmembers are $45, ages 9-18 is $10, and 8 and under is free. Location: Various locations with festival headquarters at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, and additional activities at Black Swamp Bird Observatory, 13551 Ohio 2 W, Oak Harbor. Information: Call the observatory at 419-898-4070 or visit www.biggestweekinamericanbirding.com.

NATIONAL TRAIN DAY

May 6

With the theme of “Embracing Rail’s Future,” the 10th annual National Train Day celebration will feature guest speakers, exhibits/displays related to transportation, five operating model train layouts, food vendors, rides on several handcars and “speeders,” and an opportunity to watch mainline rail action. Handicap parking is available in two lots across from the main entrance. Additional free parking will be at the Owens Corning parking lot a few blocks east of the train station, with a free shuttle to the event site throughout the day. Admission: Free. Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza (Amtrak Station Building), 415 Emerald Ave., Toledo. Information: Email TrainDayToledo@AOL.com, call 419-241-9155, ext. 134, or visit National Train Day Toledo on Facebook.

TOY SHOW

May 6

Toy enthusiasts can head to Hardin County for the fifth annual Kenton Toy Collectors Cast Iron Toy Show to buy, sell, and trade toys. The Kenton Toy Collectors Club will be on site to appraise toys. Only vintage toys are allowed and vendor space is available for $25 per table. The Kenton Toy Collectors exist under Hardin County Historical Museums, Inc., to preserve the history of the Kenton Hardware Company and its Kenton Toys, educate its membership and the public, and care for, maintain and expand the museum’s collection. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Hardin County Historical Museum, 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Information: 419-673-7147, director@hardinmuseums.org, and www.kentontoycollectors.org.

‘SECOND SATURDAYS R 4 KIDS’

May 13

There will be a bird-themed scavenger hunt coinciding with “The Biggest Week in American Birding” as part of the “Second Saturdays R 4 Kids” program. Participants can stop by at any time during the scavenger hunt and can also tour the museum. Admission: $1 for kids, $7.50 adults. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: Dustin McLochlin at 419-332-2081, ext. 230, or www.rbhayes.org.

‘THE SOUND OF SILENTS’

May 18

One more classic from cinema’s silent film era will be screened at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater with a live musical score played on the Skinner organ. Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” (1927) will be showing. Admission: Free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

OVO FROM CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

May 31, June 2-4

Cirque du Soleil will be performing in Toledo with OVO, its newest touring show in arenas. OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement. The cast consists of 50 performing artists from 12 countries specializing in many acrobatic feats. Admission: $25-$150. Time: 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 3; 4 p.m. June 3; 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 4. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

‘QUILT NATIONAL’

June 3-Oct. 15

“Quilt National” will feature 20 contemporary art quilts that were entered in the 2015 Quilt National competition, a biennial juried competition at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio. Quilts displayed in this exhibit were made in 2012 or 2014 by artists in the United States and around the world. They feature a variety of fabrics, colors and innovative techniques used to convey each artist’s message. Patterns include birds flourishing next to oil rigs, the moon, summer flowers and earthquakes. Admission: Museum members are free; nonmembers price included with museum ticket at $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $3 for kids 6-12. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘GROVEFEST’

June 24

“GroveFest: Nature at the Grove” highlights Spiegel Grove, a 25-acre state park and the estate of President Rutherford and first lady Lucy Hayes. Nature-related organizations will have crafts and activities for kids, and there will be live animal presentations from the Toledo Zoo and Back to the Wild wildlife rehabilitation center of Castalia. Food will be available on the grounds for purchase or a donation. South Creek Clydesdales will offer horse-drawn wagon rides through Spiegel Grove with guides sharing points of interest on the property. Wagon rides are $3 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids age 5 and younger. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

CHAUTAUQUA ROSSFORD AND RIVERFEST

July 19-23

Building on the 19th-century tradition established on the shores of New York’s Chautauqua Lake, Chautauqua Rossford is a five-day event that combines living history performances, music, education and audience participation. The annual Riverfest activities such as the fireworks, beer tent and games for the kids will take place on Saturday, July 22. Admission: Free. Time: To be determined. Location: Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park, Rossford. Information: Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau at 855-765-5451.

Music

THE HIT MEN

May 6

A group of performers, musicians, vocalists, arrangers and composers, the Hit Men are hitmakers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including performing and recording members of acts like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and bandmates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick and more. The band features keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Russ Velazquez and new members, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz and drummer/vocalist Steve Murphy. Admission: $20. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

‘MUSIC IN THE PARLOR’

May 21

Karen Svanoe Westgate and Sirka Westgate Schreck, a mother-daughter harp duo, will give a one-hour performance for the Hayes Home’s “Music in the Parlor” program. Karen has performed throughout the country and has been a keynote speaker for many Christian conferences. She is also an adjunct instructor of music at Terra Community College, where she teaches harp studies and directs the Terra College Harp Ensemble. Admission: $12. Time: 4 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST’

June 10 and 11

Country music fans can come to Columbus for the “Buckeye Country Superfest.” The June 10 lineup features the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Jana Kramer, and Craig Campbell. June 11 performers are Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard, and LANco. Admission: $40-$250 per day, single-day and weekend tickets available. Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus. Information: Call 800-745-3000 or visit www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com, www.ticketmaster.com and www.schottensteincenter.com.

NORTHWEST OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 24

Average White Band will headline the Northwest Ohio Music Festival, which will also feature rhythm and blues artist Tinsley Ellis along with Claudette “The Bluz Queen” King, daughter of B.B. King, who will hold a jam session. The event will benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. Tickets available online or in person at the food bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Time: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Location: International Park, downtown Toledo. Information: Reach the food bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 212, or visit www.toledofoodbank.org.

AMERICA

Sept. 16

Founded by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and former member Dan Peek, America combines melodic pop rock, folk jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and traditional country rock. The classic rock band’s songs include “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You” and “Tin Man.” Admission: $39-$75. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Public Square, Lima. Information: 419-224-1552 or www.limaciviccenter.com.

Theater

‘FARCE OF NATURE’

Today and May 5-6

Off Stage Productions will serve up the Southern-fried “Farce of Nature” with a buffet-style meal provided by Romer’s Catering. The Jones Hope Wooten-penned comedy chronicles an outrageous day at a fishing lodge, where love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of all — family, guests and gangsters alike — change in surprising ways. Admission: $28 for dinner and show. Reservations open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily, must be secured by a credit card, and cancellations must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show date for a full refund. Time: Dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8; Sunday matinee meal at 1 and show at 2. Doors open a half-hour before the meal. Location: Van Wert County Senior Center, 220 Fox Road, Van Wert. Information: 419-605-6708, www.offstagetheatre.com, and Off Stage’s Facebook page.

MAY DAY MUSICAL

May 5 and 6

Bluffton University will present “Sondheim on Sondheim” for the May Day musical. The contemporary musical revue features both well-known and seldom heard songs of Stephen Sondheim from “Into the Woods,” “Company,” “Passion,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “A Little Night Music” and more. Exclusive video footage of Sondheim himself bridges the musical sections, offering insights into his artistic process. Admission: $15 for reserved seats, $5 for Bluffton University students. Tickets available online or at the Marbeck Center information desk. Time: 7:30 both nights. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Call the box office at 419-358-3239.

Exhibits

CORVETTE DISPLAY

Today

The Flag City Corvettes club members will display more than 30 Chevrolet Corvettes from 1953 to 2017 this weekend. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Location: Findlay Village Mall, 1800 Tiffin Ave. Information: David Taber at 419-423-2415.

‘100 MOMENTS’

Through May 7

“100 Moments: Celebrating a Century of the Nation’s First Presidential Library” showcases highlights of the century Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums has been open. The exhibit focuses on three parts: President Hayes’ collecting of historical artifacts, Col. Webb Cook Hayes and his founding of HPLM and the museum’s history. Items include Spanish armor, menus from HPLM’s annual Christmas dinners in the Hayes Home, and some of Abraham Lincoln’s presidential china and items from the Civil War, in which President Hayes fought. Admission: $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. HPLM members admitted free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘KEHINDE WILEY: A NEW REPUBLIC’

Through May 14

Toledo Museum of Art’s “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” explores ideas of race, gender and the politics of representation through an exhibition of 60 paintings and sculptures spanning the 14-year career of contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley. The subjects in Wiley’s paintings wear hip-hop fashion as they recreate grand Old Master portraits, putting a contemporary twist on the symbolism found in those works. By replacing the European aristocrats depicted in these paintings with contemporary black subjects, Wiley draws attention to the absence of African Americans from historical and cultural narratives. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

‘FRAMING FAME’

Through June 4

Using approximately 55 works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s extensive collection of works on paper, this exhibition charts the increasing proliferation of celebrity portrait photography and its popularity throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Beginning with the 1860s when photography was invented with a carte-de visite portrait of Abraham Lincoln up through Andy Warhol’s 1970 “Little Red Book of Polaroids,” the exhibition provides an overview of celebrity portrait photography’s reach throughout the 20th century along with its prominent role in shaping today’s attitude toward celebrity. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Todd Rundgren — May 8, 8 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$150; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Flogging Molly — May 18, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $38; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chicago (the band) — May 19, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $59.50-$350; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Chance the Rapper — May 19, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $30-$95; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

REO Speedwagon — May 21, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. $40-$99; 419-238-6722, www.npacvw.org.

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese — June 1, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $34-$68.75; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Olivia Newton-John — June 3, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $44.50-$75; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Moody Blues — July 2, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $86-$150.50; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina — July 15, 6 p.m., Progressive Field, Cleveland. $39.75-$99.75; 877-538-6282, Tickets.com.

Dierks Bentley — July 27, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $32-$189; 800-854-2196 and www.livenation.com.

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt — Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $37.50-$138.50; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mayer — Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $36-$125; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

Adam Ant — Sept. 16, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$135; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Comments

comments