Weekend: Learn the right ‘angle’

The 21st annual Hancock Park District Fish Festival will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in Giertz Lake at the Lakefront Activity Center, Riverbend Recreation Area.

The program is to introduce youngsters, 4 to 15 years old accompanied by an adult, to fishing. Trout will be stocked prior to the festival by the state Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Division.

Only fishing from the bank will be allowed and children must do the fishing with limited adult assistance. State fishing rules and regulations must be followed and individuals should take home the first five trout they catch. There will be no catch-and-release allowed during the event. Bait will be sold at the event.

Along with fishing, there will also be an open interactive boating safety display. In addition to posters and other reading material about Ohio boating laws and safety information, visitors and Fish Festival participants will be able to experience sitting in a canoe and can try on life vests.

The event will be held rain or shine, except in the event of extreme weather conditions.

Names of registered participants will be drawn throughout the morning for random prizes, but participants must be present to win.

Besides the state natural resources department, other sponsors include WFIN/WKXA/The Fox and Centennial Screen Printing and Engraving.

There is no cost, but registration is required beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Lakefront Activity Center.

