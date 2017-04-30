Weekend: Learn the right ‘angle’

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
A YOUNG ANGLER proudly shows off her catch at last year’s Fish Festival. This year’s event will be held May 6 at Giertz Lake at Riverbend Recreational Area. (Photo provided)

A YOUNG ANGLER proudly shows off her catch at last year’s Fish Festival. This year’s event will be held May 6 at Giertz Lake at Riverbend Recreational Area. (Photo provided)

The 21st annual Hancock Park District Fish Festival will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in Giertz Lake at the Lakefront Activity Center, Riverbend Recreation Area.
The program is to introduce youngsters, 4 to 15 years old accompanied by an adult, to fishing. Trout will be stocked prior to the festival by the state Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Division.
Only fishing from the bank will be allowed and children must do the fishing with limited adult assistance. State fishing rules and regulations must be followed and individuals should take home the first five trout they catch. There will be no catch-and-release allowed during the event. Bait will be sold at the event.
Along with fishing, there will also be an open interactive boating safety display. In addition to posters and other reading material about Ohio boating laws and safety information, visitors and Fish Festival participants will be able to experience sitting in a canoe and can try on life vests.
The event will be held rain or shine, except in the event of extreme weather conditions.
Names of registered participants will be drawn throughout the morning for random prizes, but participants must be present to win.
Besides the state natural resources department, other sponsors include WFIN/WKXA/The Fox and Centennial Screen Printing and Engraving.
There is no cost, but registration is required beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Lakefront Activity Center.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Girls Track: Another record day for Leppelmeier

Posted On 30 Apr 2017
0

Boys Track: Warnimont tops Bassitt in battle of future teammates

Posted On 30 Apr 2017
0

Prep Track: Big day for Big Green

Posted On 30 Apr 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Melrose Ave. crash injures Findlay man

Posted On29 Apr 2017

Construction to slow traffic on West Main Cross

Posted On28 Apr 2017

Findlay police asking for help identifying suspect

Posted On28 Apr 2017

CORRECTION: Flapjack Fundraiser times incorrect

Posted On28 Apr 2017

Cooper Tire quarterly profits down 48 percent

Posted On27 Apr 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company