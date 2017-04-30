Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By KAREN McGIBBON

How are you feeling today? Happy?

In reality, all of us will have some days that feel happier than others.

No two people will define happiness exactly the same way. As simple as happiness should be, it can be a very complicated emotion to define and experience! One definition of happiness is “a mental or emotional state of well-being characterized by positive emotions, which range from satisfaction to euphoria.”

Happiness is one of the most researched human emotions. There has been considerable evidence that happiness levels can be measured, and that certain factors can increase the level of happiness and, therefore, the quality of life for individuals.

One of those factors is gratitude. Science has proven that people who express gratitude will experience lowered blood pressure, sleep better, improve their relationships, decrease their levels of depression and even experience pain with less intensity. Dr. Willibald Ruch, of the University of Zurich, has researched gratitude extensively and stated that “Gratitude is among the top five predictors of happiness.”

So, now that you’re convinced that you can increase your level of happiness through gratitude, it’s time to discover how to become more thankful. First of all, if you think about how you feel when someone does something for you that you really appreciate, that’s gratitude. However, when we feel it but don’t express it, we are limiting our ability to benefit from our appreciation. Dr. Ruch suggests that if we apply gratitude in our relationships we will have better results. For example, if we communicate our gratitude in a note, even a text, we should feel an increase in our happiness level.

Another excellent way to benefit from gratitude is to “pay it forward.” Having experienced someone’s kindness could motivate you to be kind to someone else, causing you to feel valued, good and happier!

And, lastly, if you’re not naturally a person who focuses on positive things, as many pessimists are, keeping a journal for the sole purpose of recording things you are grateful for can eventually “train your brain” to help you become that thankful person you always wanted to be!

McGibbon has a doctorate and is an assistant professor of clinical counseling at Winebrenner Theological Seminary. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

