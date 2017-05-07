Weekend: Findlay City Schools to stage series of string sounds

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
THE FINDLAY HIGH School Symphony Orchestra (above) will be among the groups taking part in a trio of performances showcasing the string-playing prowess of the city’s students. The All-City 6th Grade Orchestra will perform with the Findlay High School Chamber Orchestra May 9 in the high school’s auditorium; the Symphony Orchestra will hold its Finale Spring Concert May 15 in the auditorium; and the 7th and 8th Grade All-City Orchestra will perform with members of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra May 18 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo provided)

The Findlay City Schools orchestra program will showcase its students’ string-playing prowess in a series of three shows.
The All-City 6th Grade Orchestra will perform with the Findlay High School Chamber Orchestra at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the Findlay High School R.L. Heminger Auditorium; the FHS Symphony Orchestra will present its Finale Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, also in the auditorium; and the 7th and 8th Grade All-City Orchestra will perform with members of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
All three concerts are free and open to the public. The Findlay City Schools orchestra directors are Ken Pressel, David Brax and Anita Schaible.
The May 9 show pairs 56 beginning string students with 21 advanced high school musicians. The high school string players tutored the beginning students in March with after-school lessons.
The beginning orchestra will perform two musical selections, followed by four musical selections by the FHS Chamber Orchestra, including “Dust in the Wind” and “Day Tripper.” The two groups will combine for two finale selections, “Tribal Voices” and “Orpheus in the Underworld.”
The May 15 concert will include 10 musical selections, including two selections the FHS Symphony Orchestra performed at the State Orchestra Contest when it received a superior rating: “Brother James’ Air” and “Folk Songs of the British Isles.”
The concert will also include “Disquietude,” a piece composed and directed by FHS senior Austin Hamilton and a piano solo played by FHS senior Ryan Zheng, “Prelude in G Minor (Op. 23, No. 5)” by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The May 18 show, “Spirit of America,” will feature seven pieces with an Americana theme, with a short historical commentary to introduce each one. Mayor Lydia Mihalik will serve as the concert’s commentator.
The show came about after the Findlay City Schools orchestra program collaborated with the Toledo Symphony to bring nine professional string musicians to Glenwood and Donnell Middle School to work with the students during their spring orchestra classes.
Several donors made the program possible, including key sponsor Marathon Petroleum, and the Mariann Dana Younger Fund at the Community Foundation, and the Findlay Music Boosters.
For more information about any of the concerts, contact Pressel at 419-429-2300.

