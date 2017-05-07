Weekend: Fort Findlay goes ‘Looking’ for love

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
MARK SIMONS (l-r), Aeryn Williams, Lori Foster and David Marquart star in the Fort Findlay Playhouse production of “Looking,” being performed May 12-14 and 18-20 at the playhouse. (Photo by KEVIN BEAN / The Courier)

The Fort Findlay Playhouse will conclude its 2016-2017 season with “Looking,” a romantic comedy that will show May 12-14 and May 18-20.
All performances will start at 8 p.m. except for May 14, which will start at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased in person at the Fort Findlay Playhouse or by phone at the playhouse box office at 567-525-3636. Reservations may also be made at www.fortfindlayplayhouse.org by using the box office link.
Unreserved seats will be sold when doors open half an hour prior to shows, on a cash- or check-only basis at the door.
It is a Second Stage Production and not a part of the regular season ticket package.
The play is written by Norm Foster, one of Canada’s most popular playwrights. The production will be directed by Pete Rose, and produced by Casey Wurm.
Val (Aeryn Williams) is an operating room nurse, Andy (Mark Simons) is in the storage business, Nina (Lori Foster) is a police officer and Matt (David Marquart) is the host of a morning radio show. They’re middle-aged, single and looking. Val agrees to meet Andy after answering his personal ad in the newspaper and Nina and Matt are coaxed into joining their friends for support.
The production seeks to capture the dynamics between couples and friends and find the humor and poignancy that can be found during the quest for love.
There are a few “adult” situations in the show, so it is best for teens and adults.
For more information, call the playhouse or visit its website.

