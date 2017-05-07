Weekend: Get Out!

Events

WINTER/SPRING DANCES

Today to June 11

Home of the Bavarian Club, the Bavarian Haus is a nonprofit organization led by a group of men and women who share a love of polka music and the German heritage. Founded in 1972, it has been a place for people young and old to celebrate special occasions and enjoy dancing, eating great German food, and visiting with friends. Their winter/spring dances run Sundays from today to May 21; as well as the weekend of June 9 to 11. Time: Doors open at 3 p.m., dance runs 4 to 8 p.m. Location: Bavarian Haus, 3814 Ohio 18, Deshler. Information: 419-278-0536 or www.bavarianhausdeshler.com.

QUILT SHOW

Through today

The 41st annual Sauder Village Quilt Show features nearly 400 quilts on full-length display in categories ranging from pieced, appliqué and mixed media to contemporary, art, masters, baby, miniatures and youth. The show will also feature appraisals and quilting workshops. Admission: Exhibit-only pass is $11; admission to the Historic Village is $17 for adults, two-day admission pass is $25 for adults, kids 16 and under free. Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold. Information: Call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

‘THE BIGGEST WEEK IN AMERICAN BIRDING’

Through May 14

The 10-day festival has something to offer beginner and seasoned birders alike, with bird identification workshops, guided birding trips, birding by canoe, daily walks at Magee Marsh, American woodcock field trips, keynote presentations, a Birder’s Marketplace, and evening socials with free food and music. Guests can come for a few days or stay the whole time. Registration is required to participate in the festival actvities; the deadline for web registration has passed, but walk-in registrations will be accepted during the festival. Registration is not required to go birding in the area’s public wildlife areas. Admission: Black Swamp Bird Observatory members 19 and older are $30, nonmembers are $45, ages 9-18 are $10, and 8 and under are free. Location: Various locations with festival headquarters at Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, and additional activities at Black Swamp Bird Observatory, 13551 Ohio 2 W, Oak Harbor. Information: Call the observatory at 419-898-4070 or visit www.biggestweekinamericanbirding.com.

‘CARS AND COFFEE’ CRUISE-IN

Today

The Flag City U.S.A. “Cars and Coffee” Cruise-In, hosted by Panera Bread, will kick off the 2017 season in a new location. Guests can enjoy the cars, take pictures, talk with their owners, have some Panera Bread coffee, pastries or breakfast. No judging or trophies involved. Participants showing their vehicles are advised to park in every other lined spot. Admission: Free. Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Location: Parking lot just east of Panera Bread, 1971 Tiffin Ave., across from Hobby Lobby, near Gabe’s, Findlay. Information: 419-423-2415.

PLEIN AIR GATHERINGS

May 10, 17, 24 and 31

The remaining Plein Air Gatherings are an opportunity for artists to get together and paint or draw outdoors “en plein air” in the parks. This program is open to all adult and teen artists who use any medium conducive to working outdoors. Bring whatever supplies and equipment needed and dress for ground and weather conditions. If it rains, the session will be canceled. Admission: Free. Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Location: May 10 group paints at Riverbend Recreation Area, meets at the Big Oaks parking lot; May 17 group paints at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, meets at the gatehouse; May 24 group paints at Riverside Park, meets at the waterfalls overlook; and May 31 group paints at Blue Rock Nature Preserve, meets at the Edgar Avenue parking lot. Information: 419-425-7275 or http://www.hancockparks.com.

‘SECOND SATURDAYS R 4 KIDS’

May 13

There will be a bird-themed scavenger hunt coinciding with “The Biggest Week in American Birding” as part of the “Second Saturdays R 4 Kids” program. Participants can stop by at any time during the scavenger hunt and can also tour the museum. Admission: $1 for kids, $7.50 adults. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: Dustin McLochlin at 419-332-2081, ext. 230, or www.rbhayes.org.

‘THE SOUND OF SILENTS’

May 18

One more classic from cinema’s silent film era will be screened at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater with a live musical score played on the Skinner organ. Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” (1927) will be showing. Admission: Free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

4-WHEEL JAMBOREE

May 19-21

Allen County is revving up for the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree. Contestants will test their driving skills in obstacle courses, a mud pit, UTV races, burnout contests and more. Camping spots will be available on site, and those who want to register their four-wheel drive vehicles into the event can call 317-236-6515 or visit the website. Registration is $70 until May 12, then $90 at the event. Admission: Participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores have adult tickets at $18 per day. Online and at-the-gate adult tickets are $20 per day, $10 per day for kids 3-12, and free for younger kids. RV spots are $50, $20 for tents and covers a minimum two-night stay and four people. Time: Registration and tech inspection starts 8 a.m. each day. The public can enter at 10 a.m. May 19, and 9 a.m. the following days. The final May 19 event starts at 6 p.m., the final May 20 event is 6:30 p.m., and the last May 21 event is 3:30 p.m. Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Information: 317-236-6515 or http://www.4wheeljamboree.com/Lima_4_Wheel_Jamboree_2017.

WOOD CARVERS SHOW

May 20

Several artists will display their works at the Millstream Wood Carvers Show. Some artists will be carving their works on site, and others will be creating works of pyrography, which involves decorating wood with controlled burn applications. Food will be available. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 2230 Blanchard Ave., Findlay. Information: Nancy Fenimore at 419-722-8863.

OVO FROM CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

May 31, June 2-4

Cirque du Soleil will be performing in Toledo with OVO, its newest touring show in arenas. OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement. The cast consists of 50 performing artists from 12 countries specializing in many acrobatic feats. Admission: $25-$150. Time: 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 3; 4 p.m. June 3; 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 4. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

‘QUILT NATIONAL’

June 3-Oct. 15

“Quilt National” will feature 20 contemporary art quilts that were entered in the 2015 Quilt National competition, a biennial juried competition at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio. Quilts displayed in this exhibit were made in 2012 or 2014 by artists in the United States and around the world. They feature a variety of fabrics, colors and innovative techniques used to convey each artist’s message. Patterns include birds flourishing next to oil rigs, the moon, summer flowers and earthquakes. Admission: Museum members are free; nonmembers price included with museum ticket at $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘GROVEFEST’

June 24

“GroveFest: Nature at the Grove” highlights Spiegel Grove, a 25-acre state park and the estate of President Rutherford and first lady Lucy Hayes. Nature-related organizations will have crafts and activities for kids, and there will be live animal presentations from the Toledo Zoo and Back to the Wild wildlife rehabilitation center of Castalia. Food will be available on the grounds for purchase or a donation. South Creek Clydesdales will offer horse-drawn wagon rides through Spiegel Grove with guides sharing points of interest on the property. Wagon rides are $3 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids age 5 and younger. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

CHAUTAUQUA ROSSFORD AND RIVERFEST

July 19-23

Building on the 19th-century tradition established on the shores of New York’s Chautauqua Lake, Chautauqua Rossford is a five-day event that combines living history performances, music, education and audience participation. The annual Riverfest activities such as the fireworks, beer tent and games for the kids will take place on Saturday, July 22. Admission: Free. Time: To be determined. Location: Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park, Rossford. Information: Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau at 855-765-5451.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!’

July 26

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! “” Hot Summer Nights” will showcase every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on the television show. Performers include season 24 pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. Admission: $39.50-$79.50. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Information: Call the theatre’s ticket office at 330-253-2488 or visit www.akroncivic.com.

Music

‘CHOPIN, LISZT AND THE MOVIES’

Today

Renowned by critics for his technique, American pianist Thomas Pandolfi is keyed up to play a Tiffin show this weekend. His orchestral appearances often feature the masterpiece concerti by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Liszt, as well as compositions by Paderewski, Rubinstein and Moszkowski. In the pops genre, Thomas is considered a leading interpreter of the works of George Gershwin. Admission: $10-$15. Time: 2 p.m. Location: The Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Information: 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

‘MUSIC IN THE PARLOR’

May 21

Karen Svanoe Westgate and Sirka Westgate Schreck, a mother-daughter harp duo, will give a one-hour performance for the Hayes Home’s “Music in the Parlor” program. Karen has performed throughout the country and has been a keynote speaker for many Christian conferences. She is also an adjunct instructor of music at Terra Community College, where she teaches harp studies and directs the Terra College Harp Ensemble. Admission: $12. Time: 4 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST’

June 10 and 11

Country music fans can come to Columbus for the “Buckeye Country Superfest.” The June 10 lineup features the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Jana Kramer, and Craig Campbell. June 11 performers are Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard, and LANco. Admission: $40-$250 per day, single-day and weekend tickets available. Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus. Information: Call 800-745-3000 or visit www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com, www.ticketmaster.com and www.schottensteincenter.com.

NORTHWEST OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 24

Average White Band will headline the Northwest Ohio Music Festival, which will also feature rhythm and blues artist Tinsley Ellis along with Claudette “The Bluz Queen” King, daughter of B.B. King, who will hold a jam session. The event will benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. Tickets available online or in person at the food bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Time: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Location: International Park, downtown Toledo. Information: Reach the food bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 212, or visit www.toledofoodbank.org.

AMERICA

Sept. 16

Founded by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and former member Dan Peek, America combines melodic pop rock, folk jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and traditional country rock. The classic rock band’s songs include “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You” and “Tin Man.” Admission: $39-$75. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Public Square, Lima. Information: 419-224-1552 or www.limaciviccenter.com.

Theater

‘SCOTLAND ROAD’

May 12, 13, 20 and 21

The Ritz Players will present a chilly mystery for the month of May. In 1990, an Icelandic fishing boat spots a young woman floating on an iceberg. Dressed in 19th century attire, she utters only one word: “Titanic.” The main clue for discovering the woman’s identity points toward an enigmatic place called “Scotland Road.” By play’s end, one of the characters is dead, all the characters’ identities have been questioned and a shared secret is revealed. Admission: $11 adults, $7 students. Time: 2 p.m. May 21, 7:30 p.m. all other dates. Location: The Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Information: 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

Exhibits

‘100 MOMENTS’

Through today

“100 Moments: Celebrating a Century of the Nation’s First Presidential Library” showcases highlights of the century Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums has been open. The exhibit focuses on three parts: President Hayes’ collecting of historical artifacts, Col. Webb Cook Hayes and his founding of HPLM and the museum’s history. Items include Spanish armor, menus from HPLM’s annual Christmas dinners in the Hayes Home, and some of Abraham Lincoln’s presidential china and items from the Civil War, in which President Hayes fought. Admission: $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. HPLM members admitted free. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘KEHINDE WILEY: A NEW REPUBLIC’

Through May 14

Toledo Museum of Art’s “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” explores ideas of race, gender and the politics of representation through an exhibition of 60 paintings and sculptures spanning the 14-year career of contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley. The subjects in Wiley’s paintings wear hip-hop fashion as they recreate grand Old Master portraits, putting a contemporary twist on the symbolism found in those works. By replacing the European aristocrats depicted in these paintings with contemporary black subjects, Wiley draws attention to the absence of African Americans from historical and cultural narratives. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

‘FRAMING FAME’

Through June 4

Using approximately 55 works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s extensive collection of works on paper, this exhibition charts the increasing proliferation of celebrity portrait photography and its popularity throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Beginning with the 1860s when photography was invented with a carte-de visite portrait of Abraham Lincoln up through Andy Warhol’s 1970 “Little Red Book of Polaroids,” the exhibition provides an overview of celebrity portrait photography’s reach throughout the 20th century along with its prominent role in shaping today’s attitude toward celebrity. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

‘COLOR ACROSS THE SPECTRUM’

May 13 to July 30

Pioneering artists since the 19th century have explored the power of color and its ability to produce a range of psychological and perceptual optical effects. This exhibition looks at color through a selection of modern and contemporary graphic portfolios drawn from the collection and created by various artists, including Joan Miró, Barnett Newman and Josef Albers. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Todd Rundgren — Monday, 8 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$150; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Flogging Molly — May 18, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $38; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chicago (the band) — May 19, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $59.50-$350; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Chance the Rapper — May 19, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $30-$95; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

REO Speedwagon — May 21, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. $40-$99; 419-238-6722, www.npacvw.org.

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese — June 1, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $34-$68.75; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Olivia Newton-John — June 3, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $44.50-$75; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Moody Blues — July 2, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $86-$150.50; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina — July 15, 6 p.m., Progressive Field, Cleveland. $39.75-$99.75; 877-538-6282, Tickets.com.

Dierks Bentley — July 27, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $32-$189; 800-854-2196 and www.livenation.com.

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt — Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $37.50-$138.50; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mayer — Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $36-$125; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

Adam Ant — Sept. 16, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$135; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Janet Jackson — Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $74.95-$124.95; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

