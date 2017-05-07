Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By TIFFANY POTTKOTTER

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. This is a great time to reflect on how you are doing both mentally and emotionally. Everyone has mental health and physical health, and it is essential you are in tune to both of them and are taking care of your mind and body. Physical health can often impact mental health, and mental health can certainly impact your physical health.

So, how do you know if you need to talk to someone about your mental health? Awareness is the first step. Knowing the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders can get you started in the right direction.

Symptoms of depression include feelings of sadness or loneliness, lack of motivation, loss of pleasure in things you used to enjoy, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, crying, or social isolation.

Symptoms of anxiety include racing thoughts, sleep disturbance, inability to control worrying, expecting the worst, panic attacks, restlessness, irritability, intrusive thoughts, or avoidance of situations.

If you have determined there might be a problem, take the next steps and go to your primary care provider or mental health professional. They will help determine if you would benefit from medication or counseling. In addition, take care of your body. Make sure you are getting plenty of sleep, exercise and a healthy diet. Self-care is one of the first things people tend to let go and can exacerbate depression or anxiety.

In addition to examining yourself, take note of the people around you. Ask people if they are doing OK. Start talking about it. The biggest barrier to someone getting help is the stigma attached to mental health. The more you talk about it and normalize it, the greater the chance that someone else hears your story and gets some help.

Get involved. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Hancock County is a great resource to those with mental illness. They offer various support groups for children, families and peers to get involved in, free of cost. There are numerous opportunities to volunteer. The annual NAMI walk/color run is on May 20, aimed to bring greater awareness to mental health.

So be aware, get help, get talking, and get involved. Take care of yourself. Help end the stigma of mental illness. It starts with you.

Pottkotter is a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner at ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

Comments

comments