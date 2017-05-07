Weekend: Ways to automate your savings

By CAMILLA CHEUNG

Sometimes, building a healthy cushion of savings can seem like a daunting task. We all know how easy it is to make a late credit card payment, or to end up spending all of your paycheck without remembering to save part of it.

One easy way to get started on saving is to automate your savings. Having technology work to save money for you takes much of the effort out of the equation, saves time and makes it easier for you to achieve your goals.

Automate retirement contributions

If your employer matches retirement contributions to your 401k or retirement plan, be sure to take advantage of the free money. Sign up for retirement contributions to be automatically taken out of your paycheck. This saves you money in several ways.

Transfer money to savings accounts

To prioritize savings, schedule an automatic transfer of a certain amount of your monthly income into a savings account. Your savings will benefit from being set aside from your regular spending, as well as benefiting from a higher dividend rate. Eventually, even just a small amount squirreled aside every month can translate into a healthy buffer of savings to hold you over on a rainy day.

Pay bills automatically

Avoid late fees by paying your bills automatically. Some bills can be put on your credit card, whereas others can be set up to be paid directly from your bank account.

Get money back with credit card rewards

There are many no-fee credit cards that offer cash back or rewards points. Use your card for all your regular purchases (and your monthly bills) and you’ll earn free rewards or cash back for your spending. If you plan to spend money on travel, rewards points that allow you to buy airplane tickets or hotel stays can also help save you money.

Use technology to cut energy costs

If you spend a lot on heating and cooling costs, investing in a smart thermostat can automatically save you energy and money by reducing your energy usage during hours that you are away from home or at night.

Simplify and save while shopping

Many people can’t be bothered to cut out physical coupons and fiddle with all those little slips of paper at the store but, with smartphones, it’s much easier to automate the couponing process. Many grocery and big box stores have apps that allow you to choose the coupons you need from the app and then apply them all by scanning your phone at checkout.

Keep an eye on your accounts

Staying aware of the activities in your accounts helps you to track your spending as well as detect any fraudulent activity. But, it can be a bit of a pain to sign into each individual credit card and bank account separately. Instead, tie your accounts into an app (such as Mint.com) that allows you to see your transactions at a glance. This will help you to rein in your spending if needed and transfer money to savings or investment accounts, as well as save time keeping track of your accounts.

Cheung writes for Wise Bread, an online personal finance and credit card education magazine. Hancock Saves partners with Wise Bread and America Saves to provide money management tools and resources to Hancock County residents.

