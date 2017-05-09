Carey discusses selling former school property

By JIM MAURER

STAFF WRITER

CAREY — Ben and Matt Walter of Walter Brothers Auctioneers, Findlay, discussed an auction sale of the former school property during Carey school board’s regular meeting Monday.

The board needs to decide if it wants to sell the entire 8½-acre parcel on East South Street to one bidder, or sell it in nine separate parcels. The decision would likely depend on which way would bring in the most money.

The board will likely have a minimum price it will accept for the property.

The school board would retain the bus garage and several storage buildings at the former school property, which are still being used by the district, according to Superintendent Mike Wank. A new bus garage at the South Vance Street school location will be ready for use soon, as finishing work is being done.

Since it would take about six weeks for advertising and auction preparation, the district may be able to sell the additional buildings, too, board members said.

Wank said the property was zoned S-1 (special use) when it was a school, but will revert to R-2 multi-family residential once sold. It was unclear Monday night what could be constructed on R-2 zoned property.

It will be determined if the property must be surveyed before being sold, and a title search will have to be done. If the property doesn’t sell at auction, the district could try to sell it on its own, Wank said.

The board held an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss the sale of the property.

Separately, Treasurer Karen Phillips presented the latest five-year forecast, concentrating on fiscal years 2017 through 2019. The district’s 1 percent income tax expires at year-end 2019, but district officials are expected to seek renewal before then. The tax generates about $1.2 million annually for district operations.

Revenue will increase from about $9.7 million in the current fiscal year to about $9.9 million in fiscal year 2019. Expenses are expected to increase from about $10 million this fiscal year to about $10.4 million by June 2019.

As a result, the district expects expenses will exceed revenue by more than $242,000 in 2017, and by nearly $463,000 in 2019.

Separately, the board approved the 2017 graduation list of 78 students based on students meeting all requirements. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in the high school gymnasium.

Separately, a contract was approved for Darrin Hammock, of Upper Sandusky, as the treasurer’s assistant, retroactive to May 1. He replaces Anita Rickle, who will retire July 1 with 30 years of service. The board approved her retirement at the April meeting.

The board also approved a policy change which expands the boundaries for open enrollment students, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

The open enrollment option allows students to attend tuition-free. There have been inquiries from St. Wendelin High School students, following the decision to close that high school in Fostoria.

The Carey board also approved the 2018 high school handbook following review.

Separately, an eight-week maternity leave was approved for Jennifer Barrett, effective about Aug. 3.

The district may add a third preschool class, Wank said, as a waiting list has been established to attend the Carey preschool program.

Maurer: 419-427-8420

Send an E-mail to Jim Maurer

Comments

comments