Marijuana found during I-75 stop

A Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over on Interstate 75 Monday morning in Hancock County.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies arrested 30-year-old Usbias Phillips.

He was traveling south on I-75 when he was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy said Phillips was acting suspicious and had K-9 Charlie search the car.

The dog alerted, and six pounds of marijuana and cash were found, according to the Facebook post.

Phillips was charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking marijuana and is being held in the Hancock County jail.

