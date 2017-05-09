Millstream adds two classes

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

Two classes that could give students an edge in technological fields have been developed for Millstream Career Center for next school year.

The courses, Google For Education and a Microsoft Office Specialist certification class, have been approved by the curriculum council and were presented to the Findlay school board Monday.

They are scheduled for approval at the board’s next meeting on May 22, said Rich Steiner, director of secondary instruction.

Laura Julien, the district webmaster, had the idea for the classes. Technology coordinators typically have certifications such as Microsoft Office Specialist, Steiner said.

More than 100 students indicated in a survey that they might be interested in the classes, he said.

“Those certifications would put them ahead of the game,” Steiner said.

Separately, the board approved suspending the contracts of two Millstream teachers: Becky Bucher, a cosmetology teacher, and Elizabeth DeLeeuw, an English teacher.

Superintendent Ed Kurt did not have cosmetology enrollment numbers available, but said the program has experienced a “steady decrease” over three years. Overall enrollment at Millstream is increasing.

Millstream added an English teacher this school year, and then found the move was unnecessary. Findlay High School teachers could assist with English if needed.

One cosmetology teacher and one English teacher will remain next school year at Millstream.

Separately, Kurt said he would likely recommend at the next board meeting that the district proceed with installing The Boot on preschool, elementary and middle school doors.

“Then hopefully the fundraising continues and we can finish off the district,” Kurt said.

The lower grade levels would be prioritized because Findlay High School and Millstream have security, Kurt said.

