Ohio man injured in Findlay crash

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
A Crestline man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of North Main Street at 3:12 p.m. Monday, according to the Findlay Police Department.
Emma Farison, 16, of Findlay, was traveling south on North Main in a Saturn Vue when she failed to stop for traffic that had stopped in front of her, police said. Farison struck the rear of a Hyundai Veloster driven by Marcus Garverick of Crestline, police said.
Garverick was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance for upper back and neck pain.
Farison was cited by police for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, police reported.
The Findlay Fire Department assisted at the accident scene.

