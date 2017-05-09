Three men rob pharmacy

Findlay police officers are looking for three men who robbed a city pharmacy Sunday morning.

Investigators say the robbery occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, 463 Tiffin Ave., just before noon.

The men came into the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and demanded a specific type of narcotic, police said. Three people were working in the pharmacy at the time, and they gave the men what they demanded, police said.

The robbers then ran out of the store to the southwest. Police said a black or grey four-door car picked them up.

The men never showed a weapon, and no one was hurt during the incident, police said.

Police said the suspects were three black men. One was wearing a mask while the other two were not.

Comments

comments