Three men rob pharmacy

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Findlay police officers are looking for three men who robbed a city pharmacy Sunday morning.
Investigators say the robbery occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, 463 Tiffin Ave., just before noon.
The men came into the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and demanded a specific type of narcotic, police said. Three people were working in the pharmacy at the time, and they gave the men what they demanded, police said.
The robbers then ran out of the store to the southwest. Police said a black or grey four-door car picked them up.
The men never showed a weapon, and no one was hurt during the incident, police said.
Police said the suspects were three black men. One was wearing a mask while the other two were not.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Prep baseball: Small town, big talent

Posted On 09 May 2017
0

College softball: Farmer finding her way at ODU

Posted On 09 May 2017
0

Prep baseball: Miller City, Leipsic share PCL title

Posted On 09 May 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Power outages hit Upper Sandusky

Posted On08 May 2017

Hancock sheriff's office adopts new state standards

Posted On08 May 2017

Crestline man injured in North Main crash

Posted On08 May 2017

Blanchard, Auglaize below flood stage in Putnam County

Posted On08 May 2017

Findlay pharmacy robbed Sunday morning

Posted On08 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company