Weekend: Extravabandza

The Findlay City School Band department will present its spring “Extravabandza” concert on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Bandshell at Riverside Park, weather permitting.

The show is free and open to the public, featuring a variety of music and styles tailored to audiences of all ages.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be at Findlay High School’s R.L. Heminger Auditorium. Location updates will be made on the Findlay City Schools’ website and through local media outlets.

The Findlay High School Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band, Concert Band, and Symphonic Band will perform at the show. Combined bands will play for the concert’s conclusion.

The FHS Jazz Band opens the concert with selections including “Autumn Leaves” and the 1950s hit “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

The percussion ensemble will follow with two pieces, including “Mosaics” by Jared Spears.

Next, the Concert Band will perform three selections, including “March for Freedom” by Steve Hodges and “Wind River Overture” by Bruce Pearson. The Symphonic Band will perform “Eire” by Melanie Donahue, “Lanterns in the Sky” by Rob Romeyn, and selections from “Hamilton,” the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Symphonic Band received straight Superior ratings at Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) District Large Group and an Excellent rating at State. At these adjudicated events, each participating band also must sight-read a piece for an adjudicator. “Lanterns in the Sky” was the sight-reading selection the Symphonic Band performed at the OMEA State Contest.

The final portion of the concert will feature the combined members of the Findlay High School Concert and Symphonic Bands. This portion will open with “Shore to Shore,” a march incorporating two well-known sailing songs, “Blow, Ye Winds, Blow” and “Leave Her No More.” Next, the band will perform “Yesterday,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney of the Beatles.

The concert will conclude with “A Disneyland Celebration,” including Disney songs like “Fantasmic,” “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “It’s a Small World,” “Be Our Guest,” and the “Mickey Mouse March.” This will be presented in anticipation of the Findlay Trojan Marching Band’s upcoming performance at Disney World.

At the concert, the band will also publicly recognize senior band members and band department award recipients.

The Findlay High School band directors are Dan Wilson, Michael Springer, and Brian Sheehe.

For additional information, contact Wilson, director of bands, at dwilson@fcs.org

