Weekend: FoodKeeper phone app helps maintain clean kitchen

By PEG MEENTS

One of the more frequent questions I receive from callers is about shelf life of foods as well as pantry, refrigerator or freezer storage.

So, I was pretty excited when a recent news release of Ohio State University Extension’s Chow Line shared information about the U.S. Department of Agriculture FoodKeeper app.

This free app can put research-based storage information right at your fingertips and help you select methods that keep items fresh longer. The storage of unopened and opened food packages is addressed, and there are storage timelines for refrigerator, freezer and pantry storage, as well as cooking information on several types of food.

Condiments, sauces, and jams or jellies are often a source of questions and the app provides guidance regarding their proper storage. The FoodKeeper app checks for food safety updates each time the app is opened, so you will always get the most current recommendations.

So, consider downloading this app and checking out the wealth of information it provides. If you don’t have a smartphone, this information can be found online at FoodSafety.gov

There’s also a new food safety campaign called “Don’t Wing It” that has been developed by the Partnership for Food Safety Education. This is a campaign to support consumers to safely handle raw poultry, and I’m planning to bring the “Don’t Wing It” campaign to some local grocery stores in the coming month.

Tennessee State University has conducted surveys and multiple research projects to document consumer handling practices, revealing that while bags are readily available in the meat section of most stores, only 25 percent of consumers actually used the bag. As a result, poultry juice was found on all items touched (cart handle, child, next two to three items handled).

There were also problems with consumer handling at home, and cooking to the recommended 165 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature. That temperature is critical, as it is the only way to kill bacteria that can cause foodborne illness.

The “Don’t Wing It” campaign focuses on “Don’t Touch” — at the store, and at home! Place poultry in a plastic bag at the meat counter and keep it in the bag when you get home. Store it on a low shelf in the refrigerator to prevent any leakage from contaminating other foods.

Secondly, “Check Temp” — always thaw in the refrigerator, at or below 40 F. Then use a food thermometer to cook poultry to the safe temperature of 165 F.

Lastly, the campaign reminds consumers to “Think Before You Rinse.” Research has documented that rinsing raw poultry actually increases the chance of spreading raw juices around your kitchen. Instead, kill bacteria by cooking to a safe minimum internal temperature as measured with a food thermometer.

Cleanliness is also very important. In the store, clean the cart handle and child seat with a disinfectant wipe, and use hand sanitizer or wash your hands after touching packaged poultry. At home, consumers should always wash hands with warm water and soap before and after handling poultry or its juices.

Visit fightbac.org for more information and make safe poultry handling your practice this summer!

Meents is program coordinator for family and consumer sciences at the Ohio State University Extension office, Findlay.

