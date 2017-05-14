Weekend: Four-wheel frenzy

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
GEAR UP AND get your motor running when the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals returns to the Allen County Fairgrounds May 19-21. Attendees will see monster trucks tearing their way through obstacle courses (above), driving contests, a kid zone, racing competitions and much more. Below, an aspiring driver cuts his (baby) teeth behind the wheel. (Photo provided)

Lima is gearing up for the 32nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals for three days of driving contests, displays, camping and more.
The weekend is part of the Lucas Oil 4-Wheel Jamboree Series and runs Friday to Sunday, May 19 to 21, at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima.
The 4-Wheel Jamboree is a series of family events geared toward the truck, jeep and off-road enthusiast. It visits Lima; Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; and Indianapolis, Indiana, drawing truck enthusiasts from across the country and Canada.
The event turns its hosting fairgrounds into a 4×4 playground for the four-wheel drive hobbyist, whether the participant likes to drive it, race it or just show it off. The series is also family-friendly, including a kid zone, monster truck racing and monster truck rides.
Drivers will test their skills in obstacle courses, a mud pit, UTV races, burnout contests and more, and there will also be a Miss 4-Wheel Jamboree Bikini Contest on May 21.
The public can enter the event at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. the following days. Friday’s final event starts at 6 p.m., Saturday’s last event begins at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday’s closing event commences at 3:30 p.m.

Registration and tech inspection for event participants starts at 8 a.m. each day.
Tickets can be purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores, online at www.4wheeljamboree.com/Lima_4_Wheel_Jamboree_2017, or at the gate the day of the event.

Admission is $20 per day for adults ($18 if purchased at O’Reilly), $10 per day for children ages 3 to 12, and free for younger kids with a paid adult. Parking is $5 and all sales are final.
Reserved camping spots cover a minimum of two nights, with one vehicle spot for a total of four people. Recreational vehicle spots cost $50 and tent spots go for $20.

Spectators cannot bring coolers, pets or animals, and the event takes place rain or shine.
Those wanting to register their four-wheel drive vehicles into the event can call 317-236-6515 or visit the website. Registration costs $90, covering co-pilot as well as children under 15 that ride in the vehicle, along with one goodie bag (while supplies last). Some individual events carry additional registration fees as well as required membership in the National Mud Racing Organization, where competitors compete for a purse and a season series points championship.
The Miss 4-Wheel Jamboree contest is open to participants that are aged 18 and over, with registration papers available for print-out on the website.
For more information, call the Allen County Agricultural Society at 419-228-7141 or visit www.4wheeljamboree.com/Lima_4_Wheel_Jamboree_2017.

