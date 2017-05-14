Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Health involves taking care of ourselves — both our bodies and our brains. Mental health also involves relationships with ourselves, other individuals, groups in which we participate and larger national and world communities. “¯

I often remind folks that we were not given an individual island at birth; we are meant to be connected to others. And relationships of all sorts take effort and work.

The brain is involved in everything we do, so taking good care of our brain should be a regular part of everyday life. “¯

Eat right, exercise, abstain from drugs and wear helmets when riding bikes or playing contact sports. Some researchers are now telling us to get an hour a day of cardio exercise. Exercise experts keep telling us to mix it up because the body adapts and becomes more efficient with use. “¯

But science is also telling us there is more. Learning and using all parts of our brain are just as important throughout life as they are in childhood and adolescence. “¯

Cultivating the attitude of being grateful for the good things that occurred and the kindness of others can help us stay healthy.

Being mindful of the needs of others and assisting others in meeting their needs is a part of that. This can mean volunteering at a soup kitchen once a week; participating in a NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) walk or class; participating in other organizations’ awareness and fundraising efforts; or even making a donation or contribution to an organization or Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation to support an agency or cause whose purpose and issue we want to help. “¯”¯

Supporting others through difficult times gets us outside of our own little worlds. Mentoring the next generation and sharing a skill or piece of knowledge touches future generations. It is a part of being human and good mental health. “¯”¯”¯

Learning a new skill can keep us young. Whether it is a new language; joining a travel club and learning about different cultures and countries; or befriending a younger person and learning about the advances in technology that are shaping their world, we all function better when we do so together. “¯

Get healthy! Stay healthy!

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

