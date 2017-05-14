Weekend: Music of the movies

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

THE OLD MILLSTREAM Ringers will present a little “Movie Magic” May 20 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. (Photo provided)

The Old Millstream Ringers will perform the music of pirates, princesses and Mary Poppins when they present “Movie Magic” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St.
Admission to the concert is free, and a freewill offering will be taken.
The Old Millstream Ringers is a community-based English handbell choir formed in 2000 by director Martha Avery.
Avery and co-director Gail Malloy are both retired music educators and, collectively, the members have been ringing handbells for more than 300 years.
The ensemble performs a variety of music from sacred to secular and Broadway to Disney. In addition to public concerts, the group also participates in handbell festivals sponsored by the Handbell Musicians of America, as well as performing for weddings, seasonal concerts, banquets and other occasions in Findlay and the surrounding area.
For more information about the Old Millstream Ringers, or to book a performance, contact Avery at 419-859-2410 or Malloy at 419-424-1751.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay sweeps top spots at sectional

Posted On 14 May 2017
0

Prep Track Roundup: Bame is boys MVP at NWCC meet

Posted On 14 May 2017
0

Prep Softball Roundup: Findlay pounds Fremont Ross

Posted On 14 May 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Three injured in Wyandot County head-on crash

Posted On12 May 2017

Fallen officers memorial set

Posted On11 May 2017

Kasich urges more business influence in schools

Posted On11 May 2017

Man held on two Findlay burglaries

Posted On11 May 2017

Crawford, Hardin street closures planned today

Posted On10 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company