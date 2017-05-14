Weekend: Music of the movies

The Old Millstream Ringers will perform the music of pirates, princesses and Mary Poppins when they present “Movie Magic” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St.

Admission to the concert is free, and a freewill offering will be taken.

The Old Millstream Ringers is a community-based English handbell choir formed in 2000 by director Martha Avery.

Avery and co-director Gail Malloy are both retired music educators and, collectively, the members have been ringing handbells for more than 300 years.

The ensemble performs a variety of music from sacred to secular and Broadway to Disney. In addition to public concerts, the group also participates in handbell festivals sponsored by the Handbell Musicians of America, as well as performing for weddings, seasonal concerts, banquets and other occasions in Findlay and the surrounding area.

For more information about the Old Millstream Ringers, or to book a performance, contact Avery at 419-859-2410 or Malloy at 419-424-1751.

Comments

comments