Weekend: Top-ranked rock ‘n’ rollers

Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons will bring their brand of Americana rock ‘n’ roll to the Yucatan Findlay, 1851 Tiffin Ave., at 10 p.m. Friday, May 19. Admission is $5.

The Columbus-based band was recently voted the No. 1 local band in Columbus Alive’s 2017 Readers’ Poll. Its sound combines electric guitars, swooning vocals, and songs that split the difference between rock ‘n’ roll and dreamy psychedelia.

The band is touring in support of its second album, “Homemade Vision,” released in 2016.

Like the band’s debut, “Hey Kid” — an album whose kickoff track, “Athens,” earned Perley an International Songwriting Award in 2014 — “Homemade Vision” was recorded in the Howlin’ Moons’ hometown.

Many of the songs were dreamt up somewhere along the highways and backroads that crisscross America, brought to life by a group of roots-rock musicians who regularly play more than 100 shows a year. As a result, “Homemade Vision” builds a sound where the influences of David Gilmour, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, and Nebula intersect.

Chris Connor’s guitar playing — a flurry of fuzz, crunch, twang and bang — occupies just as large a role as Perley’s voice, while Billy Zehnal’s bass — coupled with cymbal crashes and snare hits from an arsenal of heavy-hitting drummers — glues the mix together.

For more information, call the Yucatan Findlay at 419-425-1965 or visit www.angelaperley.com.

