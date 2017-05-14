Weekend: Top-ranked rock ‘n’ rollers

Posted On Sun. May 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ANGELA PERLEY (above) and the Howlin’ Moons are coming to the Yucatan Findlay on May 19 to promote their second album, “Homemade Vision.” (Photo provided)

Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons will bring their brand of Americana rock ‘n’ roll to the Yucatan Findlay, 1851 Tiffin Ave., at 10 p.m. Friday, May 19. Admission is $5.
The Columbus-based band was recently voted the No. 1 local band in Columbus Alive’s 2017 Readers’ Poll. Its sound combines electric guitars, swooning vocals, and songs that split the difference between rock ‘n’ roll and dreamy psychedelia.
The band is touring in support of its second album, “Homemade Vision,” released in 2016.
Like the band’s debut, “Hey Kid” — an album whose kickoff track, “Athens,” earned Perley an International Songwriting Award in 2014 — “Homemade Vision” was recorded in the Howlin’ Moons’ hometown.
Many of the songs were dreamt up somewhere along the highways and backroads that crisscross America, brought to life by a group of roots-rock musicians who regularly play more than 100 shows a year. As a result, “Homemade Vision” builds a sound where the influences of David Gilmour, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, and Nebula intersect.
Chris Connor’s guitar playing — a flurry of fuzz, crunch, twang and bang — occupies just as large a role as Perley’s voice, while Billy Zehnal’s bass — coupled with cymbal crashes and snare hits from an arsenal of heavy-hitting drummers — glues the mix together.
For more information, call the Yucatan Findlay at 419-425-1965 or visit www.angelaperley.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay sweeps top spots at sectional

Posted On 14 May 2017
0

Prep Track Roundup: Bame is boys MVP at NWCC meet

Posted On 14 May 2017
0

Prep Softball Roundup: Findlay pounds Fremont Ross

Posted On 14 May 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Three injured in Wyandot County head-on crash

Posted On12 May 2017

Fallen officers memorial set

Posted On11 May 2017

Kasich urges more business influence in schools

Posted On11 May 2017

Man held on two Findlay burglaries

Posted On11 May 2017

Crawford, Hardin street closures planned today

Posted On10 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company