Campbell center gets tax break

Campbell Soup Supply Co. will avoid $1 million in taxes by temporarily ceding ownership of its planned 741,000-square-foot distribution center on Findlay’s north end to the Blanchard Valley Port Authority.

Government bodies like the port authority do not pay sales tax. So, sales tax will not be levied on construction materials for the $37.5 million warehouse, to be built south of Hancock County 212 and the McLane distribution center by summer 2018.

It will employ 160. Campbell Soup Supply has told the state it plans to grow to 300 workers in three years.

In the deal approved Monday by the port authority:

• Campbell Soup Supply Co. in a few weeks will lease to the port authority the land on which the warehouse will be built. Campbell will pay the port authority an $87,500 upfront fee for its help in the maneuver.

• When the land is leased to the port authority, the port authority will issue up to $37.5 million in bonds to finance construction of the warehouse.

• Construction will start by this summer. Because the port authority, a government body, will be the owner of the building, no sales tax will be charged for the construction materials.

• Campbell will lease the warehouse from the port authority for four years with no lease fee. After four years, Campbell must buy the building from the port authority for $10,000. When Campbell buys the building, the land lease to the port authority will end.

Separately, the port authority voted to share funds for projects referred from Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development or Fostoria Economic Development Corp.

As an incentive to the economic development agencies, the port authority will share with them 10 percent of the fees it collects from projects they refer to the port authority.

The agency stipulated that the funds it shares may only be used by the economic development groups for studies to lure more businesses or to obtain property for more development.

In the case of the Campbell deal, the port authority will collect $87,500 from Campbell, and then pay 10 percent of that, or $8,750, to Findlay-Hancock Economic Development.

Separately, the port authority granted a three-year contract extension to its administrative consultant, Arkebauer & Associates. Jerry Arkebauer earns $150 per hour plus expense reimbursement as consultant and point man for the port authority. His contract was due to expire Dec. 31, 2017, and has been extended to Dec. 31, 2020.

