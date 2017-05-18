Health system’s PR, marketing staff wins awards

Blanchard Valley Health System’s Corporate Public Relations & Marketing Department has been named the winner of two 2017 Gold Awards of Excellence and four 2017 Silver Awards of Distinction in the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards competition. The first Gold Award was for the health system website redesign in the “website features: structures and navigation” category. The second Gold Award was for the “We’re Here for You” song in the audio category for original music. Blanchard Valley’s public relations and marketing staffers won Silver Awards of Distinction for “We’re Here for You” in the commercial campaign category; for the Beyond MedSpa logo design in the “corporate identity: logo — corporation/business” category; for the “corporate identity: logo — medical” category; and for a feature article in the “design features — copy/writing” category. Blanchard Valley’s public relations and marketing team includes Amy Leach, director; Amy Jordan, graphics coordinator; Tiffany Kline, communications coordinator; Abby Hartman, corporate event planner; Mindy Rischar, public relations and marketing coordinator; and Brian Rader, print shop coordinator.

First Defiance Financial Corp., parent corporation of First Federal Bank, will buy Corporate One Benefits Agency and make it part of its subsidiary insurance agency, First Insurance Group. First Defiance is based in Defiance. Corporate One Benefits Agency consults with employers to better manage their employees’ benefit programs. It has offices in Findlay, Fostoria, Tiffin and Archbold.

Garner Trucking was recognized by home improvement retailer Lowe’s with the Gold Carrier Award for 2016. The award recognizes carriers who provide 99.5 percent to 99.7 percent on-time service throughout the year. Since 2002, Garner has been recognized by Lowe’s as a top provider of on-time service, consistently earning either Gold or Platinum Carrier recognition.

Clouse Construction Corp., a general contractor in New Riegel, has reached the $35 million sales level with Butler Manufacturing, which provides design-build construction solutions and building technology to the nonresidential market. This designation is awarded to Butler Builders that meet or exceed annual territory sales goals and demonstrate superior marketing skills in selling and erecting Butler building systems.

The Internet Advertising Competition recently honored two videos created by Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. to showcase the new Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 high-performance passenger car tire. One video won “Best Automobile Online Video,” and the other earned “Outstanding Online Video” honors.

