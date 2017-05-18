New business

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Nikki and Andy Oswalt are the owners, and Bobbi Oswalt is manager of Park Place Grill, a new Findlay restaurant at 1600 S. Blanchard St. Food offerings include specialty hamburgers made with fresh ground beef, sandwiches, grilled chicken salads and wraps, ice cream cones, milkshakes, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and specialty pancakes. Park Place Grill has daily specials, too. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 419-423-2253. Its Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/ParkPlaceGrill (Photo by Randy Roberts)

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Prep roundup: Archers shoot down Continental

Posted On 18 May 2017
0

NCAA golf: Crowded at the top of NCAA tourney

Posted On 18 May 2017
0

Thursday’s scoreboard

Posted On 18 May 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Fired police sergeant may return to duty

Posted On17 May 2017

UPDATE: Ultralight plane crashes, 1 hurt

Posted On17 May 2017

3 arrested after Findlay drug raid

Posted On17 May 2017

Railroad crossing closed through Friday

Posted On17 May 2017

Council splits service-safety post, after arguing

Posted On16 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company