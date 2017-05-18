New business

Nikki and Andy Oswalt are the owners, and Bobbi Oswalt is manager of Park Place Grill, a new Findlay restaurant at 1600 S. Blanchard St. Food offerings include specialty hamburgers made with fresh ground beef, sandwiches, grilled chicken salads and wraps, ice cream cones, milkshakes, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and specialty pancakes. Park Place Grill has daily specials, too. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 419-423-2253. Its Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/ParkPlaceGrill (Photo by Randy Roberts)

