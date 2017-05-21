Weekend: Cabbage can cultivate creative culinary choices

By LYN MAA

Do you like to try new vegetables in the garden? This growing season, try a versatile, nutritious and delicious cabbage variety: Chinese cabbage or Napa cabbage (Brassica rapa, pekinensis).

While many types of cabbage exist, such as Savoy, red, green, Dutch, German, and bok choy, the variety most commonly associated with Chinese cabbage is Napa. Napa is a large-clustered cabbage with firmly packed, pale green leaves usually found next to bok choy in the supermarket. Napa cabbage is rich in vitamin C and calcium and is low in calories. Like tofu, Napa cabbage absorbs the flavors of the foods around it.

All cabbages are cool-season crops, which means they grow best at temperatures below 70 degrees. Cabbage can be grown as an early spring crop or as a late-summer and fall crop.

Sow cabbage seeds directly into the soil about one-half inch deep. When the plants have sprouted and grown four to six leaves, thin to about one plant per eight inches of a row.

Napa cabbage requires deeply loosened soil and prefers a sandy loam (not heavy clay) with a pH range between 6.0 and 6.2, and a high organic matter content with good moisture-holding capacity. The use of raised beds may work best in the Findlay area.

When the plants are mature, between 50 and 85 days depending upon the variety of Chinese cabbage, the plants will form a cluster, rather than a head like other cabbages. The whole plant can then be pulled from the soil.

Cut off the bottom of the plant and immerse the cluster in cold water to rinse off any soil from the leaves. The bottom part of the plant is coarser, much like celery ribs, and can be cut as such and used with dips and hummus. The uppermost part is like lettuce, and can be used in salads. The innermost part is much like romaine lettuce and looks and tastes great used whole in salads.

A well-trimmed cabbage equals approximately six to seven cups of sliced leaves. An unwashed cabbage will store up to a week in the refrigerator, while washed leaves will last about five days.

Here is the recipe for my favorite Chinese cabbage salad:

• 1 Chinese cabbage head

• 3 green onions, sliced using the green parts also

• 2 packages of ramen noodles with seasoning packets (pork or Oriental, or a combination)

• 6 ounces slivered almonds

• 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

• 1 cup oil

• ½ cup sugar or sugar substitute

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons white vinegar

• 3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Broil the slivered almonds, sesame seeds and ramen noodles (not packets) until browned. Watch carefully. Usually lasts only a minute or two. Cool.

Mix oil, sugar, ramen noodle packets, vinegars, and salt. Shake to meld flavors.

Shred the cabbage and mix with sliced onions. When about to serve, add oil mixture and noodle mixture. If you are not going to eat the leftovers until later, hold back adding the oil or noodle mixture until ready to serve.

You should also try the recipe for my favorite Chinese cabbage stir-fry:

• 2 pounds Chinese cabbage

• 3 tablespoons peanut oil

• ½ teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons water or broth

• Sliver of fresh ginger

Cut and clean the cabbage. Heat oil in wok or large skillet. Stir in ginger and toss for 1 minute. Add cabbage and lower heat if cabbage begins to brown. Stir in water or broth, sugar, and salt. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until cabbage is tender, but still crunchy.

To personalize this recipe, add mushrooms, pine nuts, or shellfish. You can also combine 1 teaspoon corn starch and 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce, rice wine, and vinegar until thickened.

Without a doubt, Chinese cabbage is a versatile vegetable and one that you should plant in your garden this spring or fall.

Maa is an Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener volunteer in Hancock County. Follow the Master Gardeners on Facebook, Master Gardeners of Hancock County Ohio, and Twitter, @MGVHancockCtyOH.

