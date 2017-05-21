Weekend: Go outdoors and explore

The Hancock Park District has prepared its summer calendar of programs and events running from June through August.

For extra information on the events, call the park district at 419-425-7275 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit www.hancockparks.com and click on the “What’s New” tab.

The Courier has compiled a list of select events in June:

24-hour outdoor experience

June 3 and 4

Children ages 10-13 will get to spend 24 straight hours outside in the parks.

The day’s events feature fishing, a night hike and early morning bird hike, learning about tracks and signs and cooking over a campfire.

A tent will be awaiting campers at the end of the day and all meals and snacks will be provided.

Kids will need to bring a pillow, sleeping bag, pajamas, an extra set of clothes and a water bottle.

Time: 9 a.m. June 3 to 9 a.m. June 4.

Location: Riverbend Recreation Area Campground.

Registration: $24 per child by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Medical form required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of six participants, maximum of 30.

Contact: Michelle Rumschlag at mrumschlag@hancockparks.com.

Nocturnal animals

June 8

Children ages 5 and up are encouraged to come and learn about nocturnal animals and how they have adapted to life at night.

An inflatable planetarium will be included to see the night sky like the animals do.

Participants are asked to sit on the floor, and parents can ask about accommodations.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center.

Registration: Free, register by 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Capacity: Minimum of six, maximum of 25.

Contact: Christine Patterson at cpatterson@hancockparks.com.

Lake exploration hike

June 10

All ages are welcome to explore what lives in and around the lakes at the park. Participants can bring along a camera and capture nature as they hike the trails around the lakes and stream.

Featured wildlife may include birds, frogs, fish, turtles and snakes.

Information on state ponds and streams will be available at noon inside the Discovery Center.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center porch.

Registration: Not required, event is free.

Contact: Chris Allen at callen@hancockparks.com.

Junior Historian Camp: People of the 1800s and their Jobs

June 12-16

Children ages 9-12 will have a week to explore the history of Hancock County’s settlers in the 1800s.

Activities include trading at Findlay’s first general store, opened by Squire Carlin in 1836; and tinsmithing and cooking on a wood stove like the McKinnis family.

Historical snacks will be provided, but participants should bring a sack lunch and reusable water bottle.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Litzenberg Memorial Woods, McKinnis House.

Registration: $60 per child by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of six, maximum of 20.

Contact: Chris Allen at callen@hancockparks.com.

Discovery Center Open House

June 17

Visitors of all ages can choose to participate in unstructured and/or structured activities in the Richard S. “Doc” Phillips Discovery Center.

Activities include birdwatching via the Windows on Wildlife, mounted animals and live animals on display, nature videos, field guides and nature books for reading, touch table and puppets, and seasonal displays and exhibits.

A Program Department staff member or volunteer will be available to answer questions. Katie Mehlow, a Hancock Park District program specialist, will do a presentation at 1 p.m. about math in nature, followed by a hike from 2 to 3 p.m. for hikers to look for examples of math themselves.

Participants should dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center.

Registration: Not required, event is free.

Contact: Katie Mehlow at kmehlow@hancockparks.com.

Junior Naturalist Camp: Highs and Lows

June 19-23

Kids ages 9-12 can explore the different levels of wildlife during this weeklong program.

Exploration will start underground and look for worms, moles and other organisms that dig tunnels.

Next, participants will peruse the forest floor and streambed to look for spiders and crayfish.

Campers will also take a look at the birds, mammals and insects that live in the understory and treetop levels and examine high-flying species like turkey vultures and hawks.

Snacks will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and reusable water bottle.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center

Registration: $60 per child by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of six, maximum of 20.

Contact: Michelle Rumschlag at mrumschlag@hancockparks.com.

Budding Historian Camp: History Comes Alive in the 1800s

June 19-22

Participants ages 6 to 8 can spend four days as a pioneer at the McKinnis House.

They can learn about and play the games children participated in more than 150 years ago and try some pioneer chores.

Snacks will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and reusable water bottle.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: McKinnis House, Litzenberg Memorial Woods.

Registration: $50 per child by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of six, maximum of 20.

Contact: Christine Patterson at cpatterson@hancockparks.com.

Bullseyes Away!

June 24

A certified archery instructor will offer pointers on getting a bullseye for participating youths.

They will learn how to properly stand, hold and shoot a bow. Some games will be played after some practicing.

Time: 8:30 to 10 a.m. for ages 10 to 14; 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 15 to 17.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake.

Registration: $10 per child by 3 p.m. Friday, June 23. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of two, maximum of 10 per time slot.

Contact: Michelle Rumschlag at mrumschlag@hancockparks.com.

Adventure Day Camp: Operation Conservation

June 26

Teens ages 13 to 15 will get a firsthand study of conservation topics including invasive species, endangered species, and water pollution.

Participants will hit the Oakwoods Nature Preserve trails while also checking out the streams’ water quality.

They will need to bring clothes and shoes that are able to get wet, along with an extra set to change into afterwards; as well as a water bottle.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve Discovery Center.

Registration: $15 per child by 1 p.m. Friday, June 23. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Minimum of six, maximum of 20.

Contact: Katie Mehlow at kmehlow@hancockparks.com.

