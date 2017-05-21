Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

Role models are important throughout our lives.

They are not to be confused with heroes, who may have many of the same qualities. Heroes are people we put on a pedestal, persons whose achievements we can only imagine. Role models are real people and we can work to develop their more admirable qualities in ourselves.

Children are wired to have role models. They imitate almost everything we do when they are young and, even as teenagers, they watch us incessantly, often making judgments but always taking notes on what we do for future assistance in their lives.

What we do is how our children define normal. Pretty scary stuff!

As children grow and become familiar with the larger world, their role models change and increase in number. Firefighter, police officer, doctor, lawyer, astronaut, scientist, and athlete all offer qualities many children want to develop in themselves. Discussing the qualities and behaviors of specific professions or individuals is helpful as our children grow and develop. “¯

But what about our own role models?

Our parents and aging relatives are role models for aging for us, just as we are models for our children. What sort of adult do you want to be at 50? 60? 90?

This is part of our work as adults, and I suggest we all consider our role models and have several of them at every age. “¯

My great aunt Martha is one of my favorite role models. She emigrated to the United States from Switzerland at the age of 16 and was one of the first female physicians in the country. She went on to work at the State Department after her husband died, getting to know people like Henry Kissinger. She broke both legs skiing in the Alps at age 72 and went on to live many more years as a vibrant and loving mother, grandmother and citizen of the country she had adopted and loved. She died surrounded by family in her mid-90s. “¯

It is important to have several role models at every age. Sister Joan Chittister is a wonderful example for me of leading an informed life, always reading and studying and speaking “” often truth to power and often that uncomfortable truth to world leaders, including popes. “¯”¯

Another is Robin Williams, for showing us how to laugh through the pain of mental illness. “¯”¯

Role models can also be our close family and friends, whose struggles we are very aware of and whose bravery, stamina and positive attitude we admire. “¯

The important thing is to know we are not alone: Others have paved the way and we can all be companions on this journey of life, with leaders guiding and cheering our way.

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

Comments

comments