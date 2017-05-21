Weekend: These boats are made for paddlin’

Zonta Landing at Riverside Park will open for business Saturday, May 27, and run through Labor Day.

The public boat livery concession that provides rentals of canoes, kayaks, and pedal boats will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and holidays, including Memorial Day, during good weather conditions.

Equipment rates for canoes, kayaks, and pedal boats are $5 per half hour. The Special Float Trip option covers approximately two hours and costs $20 per canoe and $10 per solo kayak.

Hancock Park District accepts checks (preferred), made payable to Hancock Park District, or cash in small denominations, exact amount is appreciated. Rental fees are paid when equipment is rented at Zonta Landing. HPD no longer accepts any bills larger than $20 denomination for facility reservations, program fees, and concession fees (ski rentals, boat rentals, and hayrides).

Rental operators must be at least 12 years old unless accompanied by an adult 18 or older.

Rentals are taken first come, first served at the Zonta Landing Boathouse during concession hours.

Float trips begin and end at Zonta Landing. Boating is limited to an area upstream past the Findlay Country Club golf course, Eastpoint Area, and Vogelsong Conservation Area to Ohio 568/Sandusky Street bridge and back.

The last standard boat rental of the day occurs no later than 6:30 p.m. The last Special Float Trip option begins no later than 5 p.m. Contact the HPD office for special arrangements on watercraft rentals, such as group reservations and all-day float-trips.

Periods of high water or hazardous weather could close the concession at the discretion of the HPD staff.

Customers can also stop by the park district office, located at 1424 E. Main Cross St., Findlay, or call 419-425-7275 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on holidays.

Riverside Boathouse can be reached during concession hours only at 419-423-1902. Riverside Park is located at 231 McManness Avenue, Findlay.

More information about float trips and other park concessions and rentals can be found at www.HancockParks.com.

Perfect your paddling

The Hancock Park District is offering a basic canoeing course as part of its Leisure Education Initiative on June 3, 10, 17, and 24 on the Blanchard River.

Participants should meet at the Zonta Landing Boathouse at Riverside Park for the courses that run from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Instructional content will emphasize safety, basic paddling skills and maneuverability.

The course is recommended for adults and children ages 10 and older. Participants must have the ability to swim, wear tennis shoes that can get wet, and dress and plan accordingly for the weather.

The maximum enrollment for each course is 12, with no more than two participants per canoe.

Cost is $20 per person and registration can be done at the Hancock Park District office, located at 1424 E. Main Cross St., Findlay, during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, except on holidays.

Register with a signed assumption of risk liability release/waiver of all claims form and/or a parental consent form, if applicable.

For more information, call the park district at 419-425-7275 or visit www.hancockparks.com.

