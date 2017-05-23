City school officials focus on enrollment

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

Staff Writer

Findlay school officials, prompted by a deficit forecast for the upcoming fiscal year, spoke again Monday about the need to increase enrollment.

The forecast provided by Treasurer Mike Barnhart at Monday’s school board meeting shows the district would spend $64,781,328 while bringing in $61,003,487 in fiscal year 2018.

However, the Legislature has not finalized the state budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, and the district’s forecast is subject to change. Barnhart said he would provide another update in July.

For fiscal year 2017, ending June 30, a deficit of $2,434,591 is anticipated. That would leave the district with a cash balance of $9,912,453 in its unreserved fund.

“We do see glimmers of light in turning around some enrollment,” Barnhart said. “We are very encouraged about the optimism that we’re seeing in our Findlay Learning Center,” which combines in-person teaching and online instruction.

Barnhart also said the district needs to “rescue” students from charter schools.

“Rescue is the right word,” agreed board member Jane Robertson.

She cited examples of district achievements that were mentioned earlier in the meeting: the high school’s recent scholarship and awards ceremony; success in turning around a student with behavior struggles through the “Jacobs Gents” program at Jacobs Primary; and Millstream Career Center culinary students showing younger students their program.

Board President Shane Pochard encouraged parents whose children attend charter schools or are open-enrolled elsewhere to visit Findlay schools over the summer and see what they have to offer.

“At least compare before the next school year starts what we can offer you compared to what others can offer you,” Pochard said. “I’d be shocked if you would find anything that is offered elsewhere that we don’t.”

Separately, the board hired Christine Siebeneck, an English teacher at Delphos Jefferson High School, as assistant principal at Findlay High School at a salary of $85,304. One of the current assistant principals, Ryan Imke, will become principal Aug. 1 after Craig Kupferberg retires.

The board also hired Kelly Stahl, principal of Washington Elementary in Tiffin, as principal of Whittier Primary. Her salary will be $87,907.

The board also approved several administrative contracts, including a five-year contract for Assistant Superintendent Troy Roth. The board approved three-year contracts for Dave Barnhill, Wilson Vance principal; Maryl Hill, special education coordinator; Jennifer Theis, Bigelow Hill principal; and Vickie Swartz, director of pupil services and Findlay Learning Center principal. Judy Withrow, gifted coordinator, received a two-year contract.

The board approved the retirement of Rosemary Rooker, Findlay Digital Academy superintendent. She will be re-employed at the academy through the Hancock County Educational Service Center, Superintendent Ed Kurt said.

Separately, the board approved two new courses for Millstream Career Center — Google for Education and a Microsoft Office Specialist certification class.

Rubright: 419-427-8417

Send an E-mail to kathrynerubright

Twitter: @kerubright

Comments

comments